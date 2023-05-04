CGG : 2023 Q1 Financial Press Release

PARIS, France - May 3, 2023 - CGG (ISIN: FR0013181864), a global technology andhigh-performancecomputing (HPC) leader, announced today its first quarter 2023 non-audited results.
Commenting on these results, Sophie Zurquiyah, CGG CEO, said:
"We delivered a strong start to the year, supported by robust performance in Geoscience, increased Earth Data sales, mainly in the Gulf of Mexico, and expected equipment deliveries in Sensing and Monitoring. I was pleased to see the continued progress of our Beyond the Core activities during the quarter, especially the signature of our first external HPC & Cloud Solutions contract, with BioSymulitics, supplying specialized HPC services to support their AI-enhanced molecular Pharma modelling.
Looking ahead, our clients are ramping up their longer-term exploration efforts with increasing emphasis on efficiency, effectiveness, and lowering their carbon footprint. Based on the market leading position of our advanced technology, across all Business Lines, and the continued growth of the digital and decarbonization markets, CGG is well positioned to answer the needs of our clients, reinforcing our confidence in delivering our 2023 objectives."
Q1 2023: A strong start to the year
IFRS figures: revenue at $178m, EBITDAs at $34m, OPINC at $7m
Segment revenue at $210m, up 37% year-on-year.
Geoscience at $79m, up 5% year-on-year. Sustained growing activity worldwide and increased level of order intakes, up 31% year-on-year.
Earth Data at $65m, up 47% year-on-year, as clients are returning to exploration. Prefunding revenue at $35 m and after-sales stable year-on-year at $30m.
Sensing and Monitoring at $66m, up 95% year-on-year. Better quarter than anticipated thanks to early streamer equipment deliveries. Significant commercial opportunities for land equipment and OBN sales.
Segment EBITDAs at $66m up 71% year-on-year, a 31% margin.
Segment Operating incomeat $13m.
Group Net lossat $(16)m.
Cash flow and balance sheet
Net cash flow at $1m including $(4)m negative change in working capital & provisions.
Cash liquidity of $301m as of March 31, 2023, excluding $95m undrawn RCF.
Net debt before IFRS 16at $905m as of March 31, 2023.
Post closing event
On April 5, Fitch Ratings has upgraded CGG SA's to 'B' from 'B-',and its USD500 million and EUR585 million notes due 2027's seniorsecured rating to 'B+' from 'B'. The Recovery Rating on the notes is 'RR3'. The Outlook on theLong-TermIDR is Stable.
Key Figures - First Quarter 2023
Key Figures IFRS - Quarter In million $
Operating revenues
Operating income / (loss)
Equity from investment
Net cost of financial debt
Other financial income / (loss)
Income taxes
Net income / (loss) from continuing operations
Net income / (loss) from discontinued operations
Group net income / (loss)
Operating cash flow
Net cash flow
Net debt
Net debt before lease liabilities Capital employed
2022
Q1
175
11
0
(26)
7
(9)
(16)
(2)
(19)
130
68
925
807
1,917
2023
Q1
178
7
0
(24)
3
(1)
(16)
(0)
(16)
54
1
994
905
2,035
Variances
%
2%
(40%)
-
7%
(59%)
83%
3%
93%
14%
(58%)
(99%)
7%
12%
6%
Key Segment Figures - First Quarter 2023
Key Segment Figures - Quarter In million $
Segment revenue
Segment EBITDAs
EBITDAs margin
Segment operating income / (loss)
OPINC margin
IFRS 15 adjustment
IFRS operating income / (loss)
Operating cash flow
Segment net cash flow
2022
Q1
153
39
25%
(5)
(3%)
16
11
130
68
2023
Q1
210
66
31%
13
6%
(6)
7
54
1
Variances
%
37%
71%
6 bps
-
9 bps
-
(40%)
(58%)
(99%)
Key figures bridge: Segment to IFRS - First Quarter 2023
P&L items In million $
Total revenue
OPINC
Segment
figures
210
13
IFRS 15
adjustment
(32)
(6)
IFRS figures
178
7
Cash Flow Statement items In million $
EBITDAs
Change in working capital & provisions Cash provided by operations
Segment
figures
66
(4)
54
IFRS 15
adjustment
(32)
32
-
IFRS figures
34
28
54
Earth Data Data Library NBV In million $
Opening balance sheet , Jan 1st 23 Closing balance sheet , Mar 31th 23
Segment
figures
283
291
IFRS 15
adjustment
109
133
IFRS figures
392
424
First Quarter 2023 Segment Financial Results
Digital, Data and Energy Transition (DDE)
Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE) In million $
Segment revenue
Geoscience
Earth Data
Prefunding
After-Sales
DDE proforma
Segment EBITDAs
EBITDAs Margin
Segment operating income
OPINC Margin
Capital employed (in billion $)
Other Key Metrics
Earth Data cash capex ($m)
Earth Data cash prefunding rate (%)
2022
Q1
119
75
44
14
30
119
57
48%
22
18%
1.5
(33)
42%
2023
Q1
144
79
65
35
30
144
71
49%
25
17%
1.5
(28)
126%
Variances %
21%
5%
48%
-
-
21%
24%
1 bps
12%
bps
-
(16%)
84 bps
Digital, Data and Energy Transition (DDE) segment revenue was $144 million, up 21%year-on-year.
Geoscience (GEO) revenue was $79 million, up 5% year-on-year.
Geoscience had a very solid activity led by all regions. The level of commercial activity continues to be solid and order intake was up 31% year-on-year at the end of March sustained by demand for high-end integrated projects and disruptive imaging technologies.
Earth Data (EDA) revenue was $65 million, up 47% year-on-year.
Earth Data cash capex was $(28) million this quarter, down (16)% year-on- year with one marine streamer program offshore Brazil. Prefunding revenue was solid at $35 million, up 152% and prefunding rate was at 126%. After- sales were at $30 million this quarter, stable year-on-year mainly driven by the US Gulf of Mexico.
The segment library Net Book Value was $291 million ($424 million after IFRS 15 adjustments) at the end of March 2023.
DDE segment EBITDAs was $71 million, up 24% year-on-year, a solid 49% margin.
DDE segment operating income was $25 million, up 12% year-on-year.DDE capital employed decreased to $1.4 billion at the end of March 2023.
Sensing and Monitoring (SMO)
Sensing and Monitoring (SMO) In million $
Segment revenue
Land
Marine
Downhole gauges
Non Oil & Gas
Segment EBITDAs
EBITDAs margin
Segment operating income / (loss)
OPINC Margin
Capital employed (in billion $)
2022
Q1
34
20
6
4
4
(12)
(40%)
(19)
(64%)
0.5
2023
Q1
66
13
34
6
12
0
(1%)
(7)
(11%)
0.6
Variances
%
95%
(34%)
-
53%
-
97%
35 bps
63%
46 bps
20%
Sensing and Monitoring (SMO) segment revenue was $66 million, up 95%year-on-year.
Low level of land equipment sales at $13 million due to timing of deliveries.
Marine equipment at $34 million and better than anticipated due to early deliveries of asset of streamer for oceanographic operations. Significant commercial opportunities for OBN equipment deliveries over the next quarters.
Downhole sales were $6 million, stable year-on-year.
Beyond the Core revenues were high at $12 million.
SMO segment EBITDAs was $0 million.
SMO segment operating income / (loss) was $(7) million.
SMO capital employed increased to $0.6 billion at the end of March 2023.