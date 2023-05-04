CGG : 2023 Q1 Financial Press Release

CGG Announces its Q1 2023 Results

A strong start to the year :

Revenue at $210m, up 37% y-o-y

Ebitda at $66m, up 71% y-o-y

PARIS, France - May 3, 2023 - CGG (ISIN: FR0013181864), a global technology and high-performancecomputing (HPC) leader, announced today its first quarter 2023 non-audited results.

Commenting on these results, Sophie Zurquiyah, CGG CEO, said:

"We delivered a strong start to the year, supported by robust performance in Geoscience, increased Earth Data sales, mainly in the Gulf of Mexico, and expected equipment deliveries in Sensing and Monitoring. I was pleased to see the continued progress of our Beyond the Core activities during the quarter, especially the signature of our first external HPC & Cloud Solutions contract, with BioSymulitics, supplying specialized HPC services to support their AI-enhanced molecular Pharma modelling.

Looking ahead, our clients are ramping up their longer-term exploration efforts with increasing emphasis on efficiency, effectiveness, and lowering their carbon footprint. Based on the market leading position of our advanced technology, across all Business Lines, and the continued growth of the digital and decarbonization markets, CGG is well positioned to answer the needs of our clients, reinforcing our confidence in delivering our 2023 objectives."

Q1 2023: A strong start to the year