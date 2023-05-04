Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CGG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG

(CGG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:50:31 2023-05-04 am EDT
0.6622 EUR   +3.73%
05:23aCgg : 2023 Q1 Financial Press Release
PU
05:23aCgg : 2023 Q1 Quarterly Results Presentation
PU
01:32aCGG Awarded Exclusive Contract to Provide HPC Cloud Solutions to Biosimulytics for AI-powered Drug Development
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CGG : 2023 Q1 Financial Press Release

05/04/2023 | 05:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CGG Announces its Q1 2023 Results

A strong start to the year :

Revenue at $210m, up 37% y-o-y

Ebitda at $66m, up 71% y-o-y

PARIS, France - May 3, 2023 - CGG (ISIN: FR0013181864), a global technology and high-performancecomputing (HPC) leader, announced today its first quarter 2023 non-audited results.

Commenting on these results, Sophie Zurquiyah, CGG CEO, said:

"We delivered a strong start to the year, supported by robust performance in Geoscience, increased Earth Data sales, mainly in the Gulf of Mexico, and expected equipment deliveries in Sensing and Monitoring. I was pleased to see the continued progress of our Beyond the Core activities during the quarter, especially the signature of our first external HPC & Cloud Solutions contract, with BioSymulitics, supplying specialized HPC services to support their AI-enhanced molecular Pharma modelling.

Looking ahead, our clients are ramping up their longer-term exploration efforts with increasing emphasis on efficiency, effectiveness, and lowering their carbon footprint. Based on the market leading position of our advanced technology, across all Business Lines, and the continued growth of the digital and decarbonization markets, CGG is well positioned to answer the needs of our clients, reinforcing our confidence in delivering our 2023 objectives."

Q1 2023: A strong start to the year

  • IFRS figures: revenue at $178m, EBITDAs at $34m, OPINC at $7m
  • Segment revenue at $210m, up 37% year-on-year.
    • Geoscience at $79m, up 5% year-on-year. Sustained growing activity worldwide and increased level of order intakes, up 31% year-on-year.
    • Earth Data at $65m, up 47% year-on-year, as clients are returning to exploration. Prefunding revenue at $35 m and after-sales stable year-on-year at $30m.
    • Sensing and Monitoring at $66m, up 95% year-on-year. Better quarter than anticipated thanks to early streamer equipment deliveries. Significant commercial opportunities for land equipment and OBN sales.
  • Segment EBITDAs at $66m up 71% year-on-year, a 31% margin.
  • Segment Operating income at $13m.
    • 1 -
  • Group Net loss at $(16)m.

Cash flow and balance sheet

  • Net cash flow at $1m including $(4)m negative change in working capital & provisions.
  • Cash liquidity of $301m as of March 31, 2023, excluding $95m undrawn RCF.
  • Net debt before IFRS 16 at $905m as of March 31, 2023.

Post closing event

  • On April 5, Fitch Ratings has upgraded CGG SA's to 'B' from 'B-',and its USD500 million and EUR585 million notes due 2027's seniorsecured rating to 'B+' from 'B'. The Recovery Rating on the notes is 'RR3'. The Outlook on the Long-TermIDR is Stable.

- 2 -

Key Figures - First Quarter 2023

Key Figures IFRS - Quarter In million $

Operating revenues

Operating income / (loss)

Equity from investment

Net cost of financial debt

Other financial income / (loss)

Income taxes

Net income / (loss) from continuing operations

Net income / (loss) from discontinued operations

Group net income / (loss)

Operating cash flow

Net cash flow

Net debt

Net debt before lease liabilities Capital employed

2022

Q1

175

11

0

(26)

7

(9)

(16)

(2)

(19)

130

68

925

807

1,917

2023

Q1

178

7

0

(24)

3

(1)

(16)

(0)

(16)

54

1

994

905

2,035

Variances

%

2%

(40%)

-

7%

(59%)

83%

3%

93%

14%

(58%)

(99%)

7%

12%

6%

Key Segment Figures - First Quarter 2023

Key Segment Figures - Quarter In million $

Segment revenue

Segment EBITDAs

EBITDAs margin

Segment operating income / (loss)

OPINC margin

IFRS 15 adjustment

IFRS operating income / (loss)

Operating cash flow

Segment net cash flow

2022

Q1

153

39

25%

(5)

(3%)

16

11

130

68

2023

Q1

210

66

31%

13

6%

(6)

7

54

1

Variances

%

37%

71%

6 bps

-

9 bps

-

(40%)

(58%)

(99%)

Key figures bridge: Segment to IFRS - First Quarter 2023

P&L items In million $

Total revenue

OPINC

Segment

figures

210

13

IFRS 15

adjustment

(32)

(6)

IFRS figures

178

7

Cash Flow Statement items In million $

EBITDAs

Change in working capital & provisions Cash provided by operations

Segment

figures

66

(4)

54

IFRS 15

adjustment

(32)

32

-

IFRS figures

34

28

54

Earth Data Data Library NBV In million $

Opening balance sheet , Jan 1st 23 Closing balance sheet , Mar 31th 23

Segment

figures

283

291

IFRS 15

adjustment

109

133

IFRS figures

392

424

- 3 -

First Quarter 2023 Segment Financial Results

Digital, Data and Energy Transition (DDE)

Data, Digital & Energy Transition (DDE) In million $

Segment revenue

Geoscience

Earth Data

Prefunding

After-Sales

DDE proforma

Segment EBITDAs

EBITDAs Margin

Segment operating income

OPINC Margin

Capital employed (in billion $)

Other Key Metrics

Earth Data cash capex ($m)

Earth Data cash prefunding rate (%)

2022

Q1

119

75

44

14

30

119

57

48%

22

18%

1.5

(33)

42%

2023

Q1

144

79

65

35

30

144

71

49%

25

17%

1.5

(28)

126%

Variances %

21%

5%

48%

-

-

21%

24%

1 bps

12%

  1. bps
    -

(16%)

84 bps

Digital, Data and Energy Transition (DDE) segment revenue was $144 million, up 21% year-on-year.

  • Geoscience (GEO) revenue was $79 million, up 5% year-on-year.
    Geoscience had a very solid activity led by all regions. The level of commercial activity continues to be solid and order intake was up 31% year-on-year at the end of March sustained by demand for high-end integrated projects and disruptive imaging technologies.
  • Earth Data (EDA) revenue was $65 million, up 47% year-on-year.
    Earth Data cash capex was $(28) million this quarter, down (16)% year-on- year with one marine streamer program offshore Brazil. Prefunding revenue was solid at $35 million, up 152% and prefunding rate was at 126%. After- sales were at $30 million this quarter, stable year-on-year mainly driven by the US Gulf of Mexico.
    The segment library Net Book Value was $291 million ($424 million after IFRS 15 adjustments) at the end of March 2023.

DDE segment EBITDAs was $71 million, up 24% year-on-year, a solid 49% margin.

DDE segment operating income was $25 million, up 12% year-on-year.DDE capital employed decreased to $1.4 billion at the end of March 2023.

- 4 -

Sensing and Monitoring (SMO)

Sensing and Monitoring (SMO) In million $

Segment revenue

Land

Marine

Downhole gauges

Non Oil & Gas

Segment EBITDAs

EBITDAs margin

Segment operating income / (loss)

OPINC Margin

Capital employed (in billion $)

2022

Q1

34

20

6

4

4

(12)

(40%)

(19)

(64%)

0.5

2023

Q1

66

13

34

6

12

0

(1%)

(7)

(11%)

0.6

Variances

%

95%

(34%)

-

53%

-

97%

35 bps

63%

46 bps

20%

Sensing and Monitoring (SMO) segment revenue was $66 million, up 95% year-on-year.

  • Low level of land equipment sales at $13 million due to timing of deliveries.
  • Marine equipment at $34 million and better than anticipated due to early deliveries of asset of streamer for oceanographic operations. Significant commercial opportunities for OBN equipment deliveries over the next quarters.
  • Downhole sales were $6 million, stable year-on-year.
  • Beyond the Core revenues were high at $12 million.

SMO segment EBITDAs was $0 million.

SMO segment operating income / (loss) was $(7) million.

SMO capital employed increased to $0.6 billion at the end of March 2023.

- 5 -

Disclaimer

CGG SA published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 09:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CGG
05:23aCgg : 2023 Q1 Financial Press Release
PU
05:23aCgg : 2023 Q1 Quarterly Results Presentation
PU
01:32aCGG Awarded Exclusive Contract to Provide HPC Cloud Solutions to Biosimulytics for AI-p..
GL
01:30aCGG Awarded Exclusive Contract to Provide HPC Cloud Solutions to Biosimulytics for AI-p..
AQ
05/03Cgg : Présentation T1 2023
PU
05/03Transcript : CGG, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 03, 2023
CI
05/03CGG Announces its Q1 2023 Results
GL
05/03Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E898143
PU
05/02Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E897896
PU
05/02Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E897732
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CGG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 117 M - -
Net income 2023 28,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 623 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 68,3x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 503 M 503 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,01x
EV / Sales 2024 1,12x
Nbr of Employees 3 416
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CGG
Duration : Period :
CGG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,71 $
Average target price 1,07 $
Spread / Average Target 51,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jérôme Serve Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Salle Chairman
Chu Ong Ting Chief Technology Officer
Michael C. Daly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CGG5.59%503
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-15.32%64 525
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-7.38%27 799
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-24.12%26 299
TENARIS S.A.-24.65%16 015
NOV INC.-26.71%6 028
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer