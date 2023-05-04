Advanced search
    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG

(CGG)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05:50:31 2023-05-04 am EDT
0.6622 EUR   +3.73%
05:23aCgg : 2023 Q1 Financial Press Release
05:23aCgg : 2023 Q1 Quarterly Results Presentation
01:32aCGG Awarded Exclusive Contract to Provide HPC Cloud Solutions to Biosimulytics for AI-powered Drug Development
CGG : 2023 Q1 Quarterly Results Presentation

05/04/2023 | 05:23am EDT
CGG

Q1 2023 - FINANCIAL RESULTS

All figures are 'segment figures' used for management reporting (before non-recurring charges and IFRS 15), unless stated otherwise

1

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements about CGG ("the Company") plans, strategies and prospects. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time, and, therefore, the Company's actual results may differ materially from those that were expected.

The Company based these forward-looking statements on its current assumptions, expectations and projections about future events. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it is very difficult to predict the impact of known factors and it is impossible for us to anticipate all factors that could affect our proposed results. All forward-looking statements are based upon information available to the Company as of the date of this presentation.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's expectations are disclosed in the Company's periodic reports and registration statements filed with the AMF. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

TAKING DATA FURTHER

Q1 2023 Financial Results

2

Agenda

01

02

03

04

Q1 2023 overview

Operational review

Financial review

2023 Business outlook & Financial objectives

Q1 2023 Financial Results

3

Q1 2023 OVERVIEW

4

Q1 2023 Key segment financial highlights

Q1 2022

REVENUE

EBITDAS

NET CASH FLOW

$210 million

$66 million

$1 million

Up 37% y-o-y

up 71% y-o-y

including $(4) million

change in working capital

& provisions

Liquidity of $301 million, excluding $95 million undrawn RCF

Q1 2023 Financial Results

5

Disclaimer

CGG SA published this content on 04 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2023 09:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
