CGG: 21% increase in sales expected for 2023

January 10, 2024 at 02:52 am EST Share

CGG reports that it expects to post sales of around $1.12 billion in 2023, an increase of 21%, boosted in particular by significant deliveries of equipment for major OBN and onshore projects.



The geosciences group's 2023 EBITDAs are expected to be around $390-400 million. It also expects positive net cash flow of around 30 million over the past year, as well as cash of 415 million at the end of December 2023.



In terms of outlook, CGG anticipates cash flow generation in 2024 similar to 2023, followed by a significant acceleration over the 2025-2026 period to around 75-100 million dollars per year.



Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.