CGG

CGG : Adds Second Azimuth to Northern Viking Graben Multi-Client Survey

08/27/2020 | 01:32am EDT
CGG Adds Second Azimuth to Northern Viking Graben Multi-Client Survey

PARIS - August 27, 2020

CGG announced today the commencement of a new multi-client 3D survey in the Northern North Sea. The survey will provide a second azimuth over CGG's existing Northern Viking Graben (NVG) multi-client 3D survey and extend into open acreage on offer in the UK 32nd License Round.

The new survey will acquire approximately 2,000 sq km of additional data in an E-W direction. This new data will be processed together with the existing N-S data, using CGG's latest velocity modeling and imaging technology, to produce a dual-azimuth volume. The added azimuth, together with CGG's advanced processing, will specifically address and improve the imaging of multi-directional fault patterns prevalent in the region. Improved resolution will help resolve complex and marginal reservoir stratigraphy.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: 'This new survey is the first in a planned multi-year project. Leveraging our strategic partner, Shearwater GeoServices, it draws on CGG's extensive understanding of the Northern Viking Graben and builds on our 44,000 sq km of existing coverage in the Northern North Sea. Our superior imaging of the new data by our dual-azimuth processing experts will further de-risk existing fields and unlock the potential of new plays, near step-out opportunities, and stranded fields.'


Map showing the location of CGG's new Northern Viking Graben extension survey
(image courtesy of CGG Multi-Client).
About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,600 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth's natural resources. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Group Communication & Investor Relations, CGG
Christophe Barnini
(+33) 1 64 47 38 11
invrelparis@cgg.com

Disclaimer

CGG SA published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 05:31:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 959 M - -
Net income 2020 -270 M - -
Net Debt 2020 854 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,28x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 633 M 632 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,55x
EV / Sales 2021 1,36x
Nbr of Employees 4 564
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CGG
Duration : Period :
CGG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 1,53 $
Last Close Price 0,89 $
Spread / Highest target 166%
Spread / Average Target 71,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Salle Chairman
Pascal Rouiller Group Chief Operating Officer & SEVP-Equipment
Yuri Baidoukov Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Don Pham Head-Research & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CGG-74.02%632
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-53.56%26 735
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-34.00%14 187
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-41.28%10 271
TENARIS-49.87%7 034
DIALOG GROUP6.38%5 085
