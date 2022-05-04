CGG Announces its Q1 2022 Results

Strong Net Cash Flow of $68 million Seasonally Soft SMO (ex-Equipment) Activity in Q1

2022 Financial Objectives Confirmed

PARIS, France - May 4, 2022 - CGG (ISIN: FR0013181864) announced today its first quarter 2022 non-audited results.

Commenting on these results, Sophie Zurquiyah, CGG CEO, said:

"In the continued strengthening market environment, our Geoscience business had a robust quarter and is leading the recovery, driven by our clients' requirements for better sub-surface imaging technology. Our Earth Data (ex-Multi-client) business is progressively benefiting from our clients' increasing need to rapidly replace depleting reserves. As anticipated, activity was seasonally low in our Sensing and Monitoring (ex-Equipment) business, which had a slow start to the year. At the end of March, the level of commercial bids significantly increased, and we expect an acceleration of our clients' decision-making and spending, particularly in the second half of the year. In this context, we confirm our 2022 financial objectives and expect the strengthening business environment to drive CGG growth well into 2023 and beyond."

Q1 2022: A seasonally soft SMO (ex-Equipment) quarter

▪ IFRS figures: revenue at $175m, EBITDAs at $61m, OPINC at $11m

▪ Segment revenue at $153m, down (24)% pro-forma* and down (28)% year-on-year.

Geoscience at $75m, up 36% pro-forma* and up 14% year-on-year. Sustained growing activity worldwide and increased level of commercial bids, up 51% year-on-year.

Earth Data at $44m, up 28% year-on-year. Stable prefunding revenue and Capex with after-sales up 56% year-on-year at $30m. Solid order intake for prefunding of 2022 programs with revenue recognition in Q2/H2 2022.

Sensing and Monitoring at $34m, down 70% year-on-year with large mega-crew deliveries in Q1 2021. Low quarter as anticipated with some equipment sales shifted to H2 2022. Significant commercial opportunities for OBN sales. Higher activity expected in H2 2022.

▪ Segment EBITDAs and adjusted** segment EBITDAs at $39m, up 19% year-on-year, a 25% margin due to favorable revenue mix.

▪ Segment Operating income / (loss) at $(5)m and adjusted** segment Operating income / (Loss) at $(4)m.

▪ Group Net loss at $(19)m. *Pro-forma indicators represent supplementary information adjusted for GeoSoftware and Physical Asset Storage and Services businesses sold in 2021. ** Adjusted indicators represent supplementary information adjusted for non-recurring charges. Strong quarterly Net Cash Flow of $68m ▪ Net cash flow at $68m including $90m positive change in working capital & provisions.

▪ Cash liquidity of $388m as of March 31, 2022, excluding $100m undrawn RCF.

▪ Net debt before IFRS 16 at $807m as of March 31, 2022. Post closing event ▪ Completion of the sale and lease back of the Galileo Headquarter building for a total amount of €59.25m.

Key Figures - First Quarter 2022

Key Figures IFRS - Quarter In million $ 2021 Q1 2022 Q1 Variances % Operating revenues Operating income / (loss) Equity from investment Net cost of financial debt Other financial income / (loss) Income taxes Net income / (loss) from continuing operations Net income / (loss) from discontinued operations Group net income / (loss) Operating cash flow Net cash flow Net debt Net debt before lease liabilities Capital employed 209 (21) - (34) (38) (4) (97) 11 (85) 105 28 987 845 2,067 175 11 - (26) 7 (9) (16) (2) (19) 130 68 925 807 1,917 (16%) - - 25% - - 83% - 78% 24% - (6%) (4%) (7%)

Key Segment Figures - First Quarter 2022

Key Segment Figures - Quarter In million $ 2021 Q1 2022 Q1 Variances % Segment revenue Segment EBITDAs EBITDAs margin Segment operating income / (loss) OPINC margin IFRS 15 adjustment IFRS operating income / (loss) Operating cash flow Segment net cash flow 213 29 14% (17) (8)% (3) (21) 105 28 153 39 25% (5) (3)% 16 11 130 68 (28%) 31% 11 bps 72% 5 bps - - 24% - Supplementary information Adjusted** segment EBITDAs Adjusted** EBITDAs margin Adjusted** segment operating income Adjusted** OPINC margin 33 15% (19) (9)% 39 25% (4) (3)% 19% 10 bps 77% 6 bps

Key figures bridge: Segment to IFRS - First Quarter 2022

P&L items In million $ Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustment IFRS figures Total revenue OPINC 153 (5) 23 16 175 11

Cash Flow Statement items In million $ Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustment IFRS figures EBITDAs Change in working capital & provisions Cash provided by operations 39 90 130 23 (23) - 61 67 130

Earth DataEarth Data Data Library NBV In million $ Segment figures IFRS 15 adjustment IFRS figures Opening balance sheet , Jan 1st 22 Closing balance sheet , Mar 31th 22 283 307 109 100 393 407

First Quarter 2022 Segment Financial Results

Digital, Data and Energy Transition (DDE, ex-GGR)

Digital, Data & Energy Transition (DDE) In million $ 2021 Q1 2022 Q1 Variances % Segment revenue Geoscience Earth Data Prefunding After-Sales Proforma revenue from activities (GEO) Segment EBITDAs EBITDAs Margin Segment operating income / (loss) OPINC Margin Equity from investments Capital employed (in billion $) 100 66 34 15 19 55 28 28% (8) (8)% - 1.6 119 75 44 14 30 75 57 48% 22 18% - 1.5 19% 14% 28% (8%) 56% 36% - 20 bps - 27 bps - (6%) Supplementary information Adjusted** segment EBITDAs Adjusted** EBITDAs Margin Adjusted** segment OPINC Adjusted** OPINC Margin 31 31% (11) (11)% 58 48% 22 19% 86% 18 bps - 30 bps Other Key Metrics Earth Data cash capex ($m) Earth Data cash prefunding rate (%) (30) 50% (33) 42% (9%) (8) bps

Digital, Data and Energy Transition (DDE) segment revenue was $119 million, up 34% pro-forma* and up 19% year-on-year.