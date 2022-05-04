CGG Announces its Q1 2022 Results
Strong Net Cash Flow of $68 million Seasonally Soft SMO (ex-Equipment) Activity in Q1
2022 Financial Objectives Confirmed
PARIS, France - May 4, 2022 - CGG (ISIN: FR0013181864) announced today its first quarter 2022 non-audited results.
Commenting on these results, Sophie Zurquiyah, CGG CEO, said:
"In the continued strengthening market environment, our Geoscience business had a robust quarter and is leading the recovery, driven by our clients' requirements for better sub-surface imaging technology. Our Earth Data (ex-Multi-client) business is progressively benefiting from our clients' increasing need to rapidly replace depleting reserves. As anticipated, activity was seasonally low in our Sensing and Monitoring (ex-Equipment) business, which had a slow start to the year. At the end of March, the level of commercial bids significantly increased, and we expect an acceleration of our clients' decision-making and spending, particularly in the second half of the year. In this context, we confirm our 2022 financial objectives and expect the strengthening business environment to drive CGG growth well into 2023 and beyond."
Q1 2022: A seasonally soft SMO (ex-Equipment) quarter
-
▪ IFRS figures: revenue at $175m, EBITDAs at $61m, OPINC at $11m
-
▪ Segment revenue at $153m, down (24)% pro-forma* and down (28)% year-on-year.
Geoscience at $75m, up 36% pro-forma* and up 14% year-on-year. Sustained growing activity worldwide and increased level of commercial bids, up 51% year-on-year.
Earth Data at $44m, up 28% year-on-year. Stable prefunding revenue and Capex with after-sales up 56% year-on-year at $30m. Solid order intake for prefunding of 2022 programs with revenue recognition in Q2/H2 2022.
Sensing and Monitoring at $34m, down 70% year-on-year with large mega-crew deliveries in Q1 2021. Low quarter as anticipated with some equipment sales shifted to H2 2022. Significant commercial opportunities for OBN sales. Higher activity expected in H2 2022.
-
▪ Segment EBITDAs and adjusted** segment EBITDAs at $39m, up 19% year-on-year, a 25% margin due to favorable revenue mix.
-
▪ Segment Operating income / (loss) at $(5)m and adjusted** segment Operating income / (Loss) at $(4)m.
-
▪ Group Net loss at $(19)m.
*Pro-forma indicators represent supplementary information adjusted for GeoSoftware and Physical Asset Storage and Services businesses sold in 2021.
** Adjusted indicators represent supplementary information adjusted for non-recurring charges.
Strong quarterly Net Cash Flow of $68m
-
▪ Net cash flow at $68m including $90m positive change in working capital & provisions.
-
▪ Cash liquidity of $388m as of March 31, 2022, excluding $100m undrawn RCF.
-
▪ Net debt before IFRS 16 at $807m as of March 31, 2022.
Post closing event
Key Figures - First Quarter 2022
|
Key Figures IFRS - Quarter In million $
|
2021 Q1
|
2022 Q1
|
Variances %
|
Operating revenues Operating income / (loss)
Equity from investment
Net cost of financial debt Other financial income / (loss) Income taxes
Net income / (loss) from continuing operations
Net income / (loss) from discontinued operations
Group net income / (loss)
Operating cash flow
Net cash flow
Net debt
Net debt before lease liabilities Capital employed
|
209 (21)
- (34) (38) (4)
(97)
11 (85) 105 28 987 845 2,067
|
175 11 - (26)
7 (9)
(16)
(2)
(19) 130 68 925 807 1,917
|
(16%)
- - 25% - - 83%
-
78%
24% -
(6%)
(4%)
(7%)
Key Segment Figures - First Quarter 2022
|
Key Segment Figures - Quarter In million $
|
2021 Q1
|
2022 Q1
|
Variances %
|
Segment revenue Segment EBITDAs
EBITDAs margin
Segment operating income / (loss)
OPINC margin
IFRS 15 adjustment
IFRS operating income / (loss)
Operating cash flow
Segment net cash flow
|
213 29 14% (17)
(8)%
(3)
(21) 105 28
|
153 39 25% (5)
(3)% 16 11 130 68
|
(28%) 31% 11 bps 72% 5 bps - - 24% -
|
Supplementary information
|
Adjusted** segment EBITDAs
Adjusted** EBITDAs margin
Adjusted** segment operating income
Adjusted** OPINC margin
|
33 15% (19)
(9)%
|
39 25% (4)
(3)%
|
19% 10 bps 77% 6 bps
Key figures bridge: Segment to IFRS - First Quarter 2022
|
P&L items In million $
|
Segment figures
|
IFRS 15 adjustment
|
IFRS figures
|
Total revenue OPINC
|
153 (5)
|
23 16
|
175 11
|
Cash Flow Statement items In million $
|
Segment figures
|
IFRS 15 adjustment
|
IFRS figures
|
EBITDAs
Change in working capital & provisions
Cash provided by operations
|
39 90 130
|
23 (23)
-
|
61 67 130
|
Earth DataEarth Data Data Library NBV
In million $
|
Segment figures
|
IFRS 15 adjustment
|
IFRS figures
|
Opening balance sheet , Jan 1st 22
Closing balance sheet , Mar 31th 22
|
283 307
|
109 100
|
393 407
First Quarter 2022 Segment Financial Results
Digital, Data and Energy Transition (DDE, ex-GGR)
|
Digital, Data & Energy Transition (DDE)
In million $
|
2021 Q1
|
2022 Q1
|
Variances %
|
Segment revenue Geoscience
Earth Data
Prefunding
After-Sales
Proforma revenue from activities (GEO)
Segment EBITDAs
EBITDAs Margin
Segment operating income / (loss)
OPINC Margin
Equity from investments
Capital employed (in billion $)
|
100
66
34
15
19
55 28 28% (8)
(8)%
- 1.6
|
119
75
44
14
30
75 57 48% 22 18% - 1.5
|
19%
14%
28%
(8%)
56%
36% - 20 bps - 27 bps - (6%)
|
Supplementary information
|
Adjusted** segment EBITDAs
Adjusted** EBITDAs Margin
Adjusted** segment OPINC
Adjusted** OPINC Margin
|
31 31% (11)
(11)%
|
58 48% 22 19%
|
86% 18 bps - 30 bps
|
Other Key Metrics
|
Earth Data cash capex ($m)
Earth Data cash prefunding rate (%)
|
(30) 50%
|
(33) 42%
|
(9%)
(8) bps
Digital, Data and Energy Transition (DDE) segment revenue was $119 million, up 34% pro-forma* and up 19% year-on-year.
-
▪ Geoscience (GEO) revenue was $75 million, up 36% pro-forma* and up 14% year-on-year.
Geoscience had a very solid activity led by North America and EAME. The level of commercial activity continues to increase and was up 51% year-on-year at the end of March sustained by demand for OBN/OBC imaging and new technologies. Some of our processing centers are running at near full capacity.
We continue to actively develop and promote our high end technology for digitalization, energy transition and monitoring markets with solidifying opportunities in digitalization, CCUS and mining.
To support continued differentiation in our core business and accelerate the development of our Beyond the Core activities, CGG signed a lease to build a new European HPC hub in Southeast England that will become operational in H1 2023 and increase our cloud HPC capacity by up to 100 petaflops.
-
▪ Earth Data (EDA) revenue was $44 million, up 28% year-on-year.
Earth Data cash capex was $(33) million this quarter, stable year-on-year, as we started new Antares marine streamer program offshore Brazil. Prefunding revenue was at $14 million and prefunding rate was at 42%. After-sales were at $30 million this quarter, up 56% year-on-year mainly driven by the North Sea and US Land.
The segment library Net Book Value was $307 million ($407 million after IFRS 15 adjustments) at the end of March 2022.
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.