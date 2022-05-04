Log in
    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG

(CGG)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/04 11:35:19 am EDT
1.178 EUR   +4.71%
12:01pCGG : Announces its Q1 2022 Results
PU
11:51aCGG : Q1 2022 - Financial Results Presentation
PU
11:47aCGG Announces its Q1 2022 Results  
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CGG : Announces its Q1 2022 Results

05/04/2022 | 12:01pm EDT
CGG Announces its Q1 2022 Results

Strong Net Cash Flow of $68 million Seasonally Soft SMO (ex-Equipment) Activity in Q1

2022 Financial Objectives Confirmed

PARIS, France - May 4, 2022 - CGG (ISIN: FR0013181864) announced today its first quarter 2022 non-audited results.

Commenting on these results, Sophie Zurquiyah, CGG CEO, said:

"In the continued strengthening market environment, our Geoscience business had a robust quarter and is leading the recovery, driven by our clients' requirements for better sub-surface imaging technology. Our Earth Data (ex-Multi-client) business is progressively benefiting from our clients' increasing need to rapidly replace depleting reserves. As anticipated, activity was seasonally low in our Sensing and Monitoring (ex-Equipment) business, which had a slow start to the year. At the end of March, the level of commercial bids significantly increased, and we expect an acceleration of our clients' decision-making and spending, particularly in the second half of the year. In this context, we confirm our 2022 financial objectives and expect the strengthening business environment to drive CGG growth well into 2023 and beyond."

Q1 2022: A seasonally soft SMO (ex-Equipment) quarter

  • IFRS figures: revenue at $175m, EBITDAs at $61m, OPINC at $11m

  • Segment revenue at $153m, down (24)% pro-forma* and down (28)% year-on-year.

Geoscience at $75m, up 36% pro-forma* and up 14% year-on-year. Sustained growing activity worldwide and increased level of commercial bids, up 51% year-on-year.

Earth Data at $44m, up 28% year-on-year. Stable prefunding revenue and Capex with after-sales up 56% year-on-year at $30m. Solid order intake for prefunding of 2022 programs with revenue recognition in Q2/H2 2022.

Sensing and Monitoring at $34m, down 70% year-on-year with large mega-crew deliveries in Q1 2021. Low quarter as anticipated with some equipment sales shifted to H2 2022. Significant commercial opportunities for OBN sales. Higher activity expected in H2 2022.

  • Segment EBITDAs and adjusted** segment EBITDAs at $39m, up 19% year-on-year, a 25% margin due to favorable revenue mix.

  • Segment Operating income / (loss) at $(5)m and adjusted** segment Operating income / (Loss) at $(4)m.

  • Group Net loss at $(19)m.

*Pro-forma indicators represent supplementary information adjusted for GeoSoftware and Physical Asset Storage and Services businesses sold in 2021.

** Adjusted indicators represent supplementary information adjusted for non-recurring charges.

Strong quarterly Net Cash Flow of $68m

  • Net cash flow at $68m including $90m positive change in working capital & provisions.

  • Cash liquidity of $388m as of March 31, 2022, excluding $100m undrawn RCF.

  • Net debt before IFRS 16 at $807m as of March 31, 2022.

Post closing event

  • Completion of the sale and lease back of the Galileo Headquarter building for a total amount of 59.25m.

Key Figures - First Quarter 2022

Key Figures IFRS - Quarter In million $

2021 Q1

2022 Q1

Variances %

Operating revenues Operating income / (loss)

Equity from investment

Net cost of financial debt Other financial income / (loss) Income taxes

Net income / (loss) from continuing operations

Net income / (loss) from discontinued operations

Group net income / (loss)

Operating cash flow

Net cash flow

Net debt

Net debt before lease liabilities Capital employed

209 (21)

- (34) (38) (4)

(97)

11 (85) 105 28 987 845 2,067

175 11 - (26)

7 (9)

(16)

(2)

(19) 130 68 925 807 1,917

(16%)

- - 25% - - 83%

-

78%

24% -

(6%)

(4%)

(7%)

Key Segment Figures - First Quarter 2022

Key Segment Figures - Quarter In million $

2021 Q1

2022 Q1

Variances %

Segment revenue Segment EBITDAs

EBITDAs margin

Segment operating income / (loss)

OPINC margin

IFRS 15 adjustment

IFRS operating income / (loss)

Operating cash flow

Segment net cash flow

213 29 14% (17)

(8)%

(3)

(21) 105 28

153 39 25% (5)

(3)% 16 11 130 68

(28%) 31% 11 bps 72% 5 bps - - 24% -

Supplementary information

Adjusted** segment EBITDAs

Adjusted** EBITDAs margin

Adjusted** segment operating income

Adjusted** OPINC margin

33 15% (19)

(9)%

39 25% (4)

(3)%

19% 10 bps 77% 6 bps

Key figures bridge: Segment to IFRS - First Quarter 2022

P&L items In million $

Segment figures

IFRS 15 adjustment

IFRS figures

Total revenue OPINC

153 (5)

23 16

175 11

Cash Flow Statement items In million $

Segment figures

IFRS 15 adjustment

IFRS figures

EBITDAs

Change in working capital & provisions

Cash provided by operations

39 90 130

23 (23)

-

61 67 130

Earth DataEarth Data Data Library NBV

In million $

Segment figures

IFRS 15 adjustment

IFRS figures

Opening balance sheet , Jan 1st 22

Closing balance sheet , Mar 31th 22

283 307

109 100

393 407

First Quarter 2022 Segment Financial Results

Digital, Data and Energy Transition (DDE, ex-GGR)

Digital, Data & Energy Transition (DDE)

In million $

2021 Q1

2022 Q1

Variances %

Segment revenue Geoscience

Earth Data

Prefunding

After-Sales

Proforma revenue from activities (GEO)

Segment EBITDAs

EBITDAs Margin

Segment operating income / (loss)

OPINC Margin

Equity from investments

Capital employed (in billion $)

100

66

34

15

19

55 28 28% (8)

(8)%

- 1.6

119

75

44

14

30

75 57 48% 22 18% - 1.5

19%

14%

28%

(8%)

56%

36% - 20 bps - 27 bps - (6%)

Supplementary information

Adjusted** segment EBITDAs

Adjusted** EBITDAs Margin

Adjusted** segment OPINC

Adjusted** OPINC Margin

31 31% (11)

(11)%

58 48% 22 19%

86% 18 bps - 30 bps

Other Key Metrics

Earth Data cash capex ($m)

Earth Data cash prefunding rate (%)

(30) 50%

(33) 42%

(9%)

(8) bps

Digital, Data and Energy Transition (DDE) segment revenue was $119 million, up 34% pro-forma* and up 19% year-on-year.

  • Geoscience (GEO) revenue was $75 million, up 36% pro-forma* and up 14% year-on-year.

    Geoscience had a very solid activity led by North America and EAME. The level of commercial activity continues to increase and was up 51% year-on-year at the end of March sustained by demand for OBN/OBC imaging and new technologies. Some of our processing centers are running at near full capacity.

    We continue to actively develop and promote our high end technology for digitalization, energy transition and monitoring markets with solidifying opportunities in digitalization, CCUS and mining.

    To support continued differentiation in our core business and accelerate the development of our Beyond the Core activities, CGG signed a lease to build a new European HPC hub in Southeast England that will become operational in H1 2023 and increase our cloud HPC capacity by up to 100 petaflops.

  • Earth Data (EDA) revenue was $44 million, up 28% year-on-year.

    Earth Data cash capex was $(33) million this quarter, stable year-on-year, as we started new Antares marine streamer program offshore Brazil. Prefunding revenue was at $14 million and prefunding rate was at 42%. After-sales were at $30 million this quarter, up 56% year-on-year mainly driven by the North Sea and US Land.

    The segment library Net Book Value was $307 million ($407 million after IFRS 15 adjustments) at the end of March 2022.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CGG SA published this content on 04 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2022 16:00:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
