Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CGG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG

(CGG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35:04 2023-04-18 am EDT
0.6996 EUR   -2.64%
01:31aCGG Announces its Q1 Financial Results on Wednesday May 3rd, 2023 after Markets Close
GL
01:30aCGG Announces its Q1 Financial Results on Wednesday May 3rd, 2023 after Markets Close
AQ
04/18Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E894941
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CGG Announces its Q1 Financial Results on Wednesday May 3rd, 2023 after Markets Close

04/19/2023 | 01:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, France April 19th, 2023

First Quarter 2023 financial results and conference call

CGG will announce its first quarter 2023 financial results and host a question & answer session on Wednesday May 3rd, 2023 after the close of the markets.

  • The press release and the presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com at 5:45 pm (CET).
  • An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 6.30 pm (CET).

Participants should register for the call here to receive a dial-in number and code or participate in the live webcast from here.

A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months in audio format on the Company's website www.cgg.com.

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,300 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com


  		 

 

Attachment


All news about CGG
01:31aCGG Announces its Q1 Financial Results on Wednesday May 3rd, 2023 after Markets Close
GL
01:30aCGG Announces its Q1 Financial Results on Wednesday May 3rd, 2023 after Markets Close
AQ
04/18Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E894941
PU
04/17Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E894747
PU
04/17Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E894716
PU
04/13Cgg : Availability of the preparatory documents for the Combined General Meeting
GL
04/12Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E894031
PU
04/12Cgg : Sercel sells 20,000 WiNG seismic nodes in North America
PU
04/05Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E893134
PU
04/03OPEC’s shockwave cut is precautionary against financial headwinds, demand spike in Q4
Alphavalue
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CGG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 117 M - -
Net income 2023 28,1 M - -
Net Debt 2023 623 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,2x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 546 M 546 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,05x
EV / Sales 2024 1,16x
Nbr of Employees 3 416
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CGG
Duration : Period :
CGG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,77 $
Average target price 1,07 $
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jérôme Serve Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Salle Chairman
Chu Ong Ting Chief Technology Officer
Michael C. Daly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CGG15.71%546
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-2.41%74 478
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-15.02%30 590
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-0.10%29 850
TENARIS S.A.-18.51%17 177
NOV INC.-10.58%7 280
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer