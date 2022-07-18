Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CGG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG

(CGG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:39 2022-07-15 am EDT
0.7580 EUR   +2.88%
01:31aCGG Announces its Q2 Financial Results on Thursday July 28th 2022 after Markets Close
GL
01:30aCGG Announces its Q2 Financial Results on Thursday July 28th 2022 after Markets Close
AQ
07/12CGG : Releases New GeoWells Database for Brazil
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CGG Announces its Q2 Financial Results on Thursday July 28th 2022 after Markets Close

07/18/2022 | 01:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PARIS, France – July 18th, 2022

Second quarter 2022 financial results and conference call

CGG will announce its second quarter 2022 financial results and host a question & answer session on Thursday July 28th, 2022 after the close of the markets.

  • The press release and the presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com at 5:45 pm (CET)
  • An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 6.30 pm (CET)

Please note that we have switched to a new service provider for conference calls.

Participants should from now on register for the call here to receive a dial-in number and code or participate in the live webcast from here.

A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months in audio format on the Company's website www.cgg.com.

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,300 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com 		 

 

Attachment


All news about CGG
01:31aCGG Announces its Q2 Financial Results on Thursday July 28th 2022 after Markets Close
GL
01:30aCGG Announces its Q2 Financial Results on Thursday July 28th 2022 after Markets Close
AQ
07/12CGG : Releases New GeoWells Database for Brazil
PU
07/07CGG : Présentation Financière Juin 2022
PU
07/07CGG : June 2022 Financial Presentation
PU
07/05CGG : Awarded Industry-First 3D OBN Nile Delta Imaging Contract by bp
PU
07/04CGG Unit To Buy US-based ION Geophysical's Software Arm
MT
07/04CGG : Sercel Selected as the Successful Bidder for the Acquisition of ION Software Busine..
GL
07/04CGG : Sercel Selected as the Successful Bidder for the Acquisition of ION Software Busine..
AQ
06/30CGG : Awarded Multi-Year Extension of Dedicated Reservoir Services Center for Petrobras
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CGG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 038 M - -
Net income 2022 -15,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 898 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -29,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 544 M 544 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,10x
Nbr of Employees 3 300
Free-Float 100,0%
Chart CGG
Duration : Period :
CGG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 0,76 $
Average target price 1,26 $
Spread / Average Target 65,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yuri Baidoukov Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Philippe Salle Chairman
Chu Ong Ting Chief Technology Officer
Michael C. Daly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CGG19.11%544
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED7.85%45 655
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY10.89%26 268
HALLIBURTON COMPANY21.82%25 129
TENARIS S.A.32.36%14 521
NOV INC.4.80%5 578