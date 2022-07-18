CGG Announces its Q2 Financial Results on Thursday July 28th 2022 after Markets Close

PARIS, France – July 18th, 2022



Second quarter 2022 financial results and conference call

CGG will announce its second quarter 2022 financial results and host a question & answer session on Thursday July 28th, 2022 after the close of the markets.

The press release and the presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com at 5:45 pm (CET)

An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 6.30 pm (CET)

Please note that we have switched to a new service provider for conference calls.

Participants should from now on register for the call here to receive a dial-in number and code or participate in the live webcast from here.

A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months in audio format on the Company's website www.cgg.com.

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,300 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini

Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11

E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com

Attachment