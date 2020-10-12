CGG : Announces its Third Quarter 2020 Results

Paris, France - October 12, 2020

CGG will announce its third quarter 2020 results on Thursday November 5th 2020, before the opening of the Paris stock exchange:

The press release and the slide presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com at 7:00 am (Paris time)

An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 8:00 am (Paris time) - 7:00 am (London time)

To follow the conference call, please access the audio webcast from your computer at www.cgg.com.

A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months.

Please dial 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time the following numbers:

France call-in +33 (0) 1 70 70 07 81 UK call-in +44(0) 844 4819 752 Access Code 8151668

Group Communications & Investor Relations Christophe Barnini

(+33) 1 64 47 38 11

invrelparis@cgg.com

