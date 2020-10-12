Log in
CGG

CGG
CGG : Announces its Third Quarter 2020 Results

10/12/2020 | 01:40am EDT
CGG Announces its Third Quarter 2020 Results On Thursday November 5th, 2020

Paris, France - October 12, 2020

CGG will announce its third quarter 2020 results on Thursday November 5th 2020, before the opening of the Paris stock exchange:

  • The press release and the slide presentation will be made available on our website www.cgg.com at 7:00 am (Paris time)
  • An English language analysts conference call is scheduled the same day at 8:00 am (Paris time) - 7:00 am (London time)

To follow the conference call, please access the audio webcast from your computer at www.cgg.com.
A replay of the conference call will be made available the day after for a period of 12 months.

Please dial 5 to 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time the following numbers:

France call-in +33 (0) 1 70 70 07 81
UK call-in +44(0) 844 4819 752
Access Code 8151668
About CGG CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,600 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth's natural resources. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864). Contacts
Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
(+33) 1 64 47 38 11
invrelparis@cgg.com

Disclaimer

CGG SA published this content on 12 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2020 05:39:03 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 951 M - -
Net income 2020 -306 M - -
Net Debt 2020 891 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,83x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 519 M 519 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,48x
EV / Sales 2021 1,34x
Nbr of Employees 4 564
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart CGG
Duration : Period :
CGG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,47 $
Last Close Price 0,73 $
Spread / Highest target 222%
Spread / Average Target 102%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Salle Chairman
Pascal Rouiller Group Chief Operating Officer & SEVP-Equipment
Yuri Baidoukov Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Don Pham Head-Research & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CGG-78.67%519
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-59.63%22 529
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-48.59%11 051
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-48.50%8 663
TENARIS S.A.-56.01%6 167
ENERGY ABSOLUTE-0.57%5 230
