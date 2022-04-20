Log in
    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG

(CGG)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  04/20 03:10:55 am EDT
1.115 EUR   -0.31%
02:55aCGG : Announces the Completion of the Sale and Leaseback of its Headquarter Building for the Amount of 59,250,000
PU
01:58aCGG Completes $64 Million Sale, Leaseback Deal For French Headquarters
MT
01:30aCGG : CGG Announces the Completion of the Sale and Leaseback of its Headquarter Building for the Amount of 59,250,000
AQ
CGG : Announces the Completion of the Sale and Leaseback of its Headquarter Building for the Amount of 59,250,000

04/20/2022 | 02:55am EDT
CGG Announces the Completion of the Sale and Leaseback of its Headquarter Building for the Amount of €59,250,000

Paris, France | Apr 20, 2022

CGG announced today the completion of the sale and leaseback of Galileo, its headquarter building located in Massy, France for a total amount of fifty-nine million two hundred and fifty thousand euros.

CGG SA published this content on 20 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 926 M - -
Net income 2021 -143 M - -
Net Debt 2021 887 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,02x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 859 M 859 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,88x
EV / Sales 2022 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 3 700
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CGG
CGG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends CGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,21 $
Average target price 1,22 $
Spread / Average Target 1,17%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yuri Baidoukov Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Philippe Salle Chairman
Chu Ong Ting Chief Technology Officer
Michael C. Daly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CGG75.68%859
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED45.84%60 949
HALLIBURTON COMPANY80.63%37 202
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY52.70%35 538
TENARIS S.A.63.14%19 147
NOV INC.50.26%7 998