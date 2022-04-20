Back to Newsroom
CGG Announces the Completion of the Sale and Leaseback of its Headquarter Building for the Amount of €59,250,000
Paris, France | Apr 20, 2022
CGG announced today the completion of the sale and leaseback of Galileo, its headquarter building located in Massy, France for a total amount of fifty-nine million two hundred and fifty thousand euros.
