Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CGG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG

(CGG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-12-15 am EST
0.6082 EUR   -0.46%
01:31aCGG Announces the Sale of its US Land Seismic Multi-Client Library
GL
01:30aCGG Announces the Sale of its US Land Seismic Multi-Client Library
AQ
12/14Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E876185
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CGG Announces the Sale of its US Land Seismic Multi-Client Library

12/16/2022 | 01:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, France – December 16, 2022

CGG announced today the sale, to Bon Ton Seismic LLC (Bon Ton), of its US land seismic multi-client library encompassing approximately 20,000 square miles (about 52 000 km2) of 3D seismic data for a total cash consideration of US$63 million.

Commenting on the transaction, Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO of CGG, said: “The sale of our US Land data library is part of a continuous process of business portfolio management that was initiated in 2018.  Earth Data will continue to focus on key prolific offshore hydrocarbon basins, CCUS, Minerals & Mining, and Digital. We are pleased to put our extensive land portfolio in the capable hands of Bon Ton.”

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,300 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com

  		 

 

Attachment


All news about CGG
01:31aCGG Announces the Sale of its US Land Seismic Multi-Client Library
GL
01:30aCGG Announces the Sale of its US Land Seismic Multi-Client Library
AQ
12/14Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E876185
PU
12/14Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E876199
PU
12/14Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E876142
PU
12/14Cgg : Enters into Utsira OBN Multi-Client Reprocessing Agreement with Carbon Transition
PU
12/13Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E875944
PU
12/13Carbon Transition ASA Enters into Utsira OBN Multi-Client Reprocessing Agreement with C..
CI
12/12Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E875764
PU
12/09Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E875577
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CGG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 899 M - -
Net income 2022 -54,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,84x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 461 M 461 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
EV / Sales 2023 1,31x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CGG
Duration : Period :
CGG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,65 $
Average target price 1,06 $
Spread / Average Target 63,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yuri Baidoukov Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Philippe Salle Chairman
Chu Ong Ting Chief Technology Officer
Michael C. Daly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CGG-4.43%461
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED67.31%71 509
HALLIBURTON COMPANY60.43%33 189
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY20.45%29 023
TENARIS S.A.71.39%19 856
NOV INC.49.82%7 954