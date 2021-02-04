Log in
CGG    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG

(CGG)
02/04 11:35:06 am
0.873 EUR   -0.23%
11:30aCGG : Atteindra la Neutralité Carbone d'ici à 2050
PU
01/26CGG : Commits to Achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050, Halving Emissions by 2030
MT
01/26CGG : Commits to Carbon Neutrality by 2050
PU
CGG : Atteindra la Neutralité Carbone d'ici à 2050

02/04/2021 | 05:30pm EST
Paris, France | Jan 27, 2021

Aligned with the company's longstanding commitment to act responsibly and minimize the impact of its activities on the environment, in every sector of its business, CGG has announced its pledge to become carbon neutral by 2050 in scopes 1 & 2 of the Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Protocol.

Company-wide efforts are focused on continuing to improve the power usage efficiency of its data centers, offices and factories, along with increasing the share of sustainable energy in its energy supply mix, mainly through the energy purchased from utility providers.

To reach this long-term target, CGG has also set itself an intermediary milestone to reduce by half its 2019 levels of scope 1 & 2 GHG emissions by 2030.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said:'After exiting the geophysical data acquisition services business in 2020 and becoming an asset-light people, data and technology company, CGG has already considerably reduced its carbon footprint. Our pledge to become carbon neutral by 2050 also aligns well with our commercial strategy of continuously advancing our technologies to best support our clients in achieving both their business and transition goals.'

CGG SA published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 February 2021 22:29:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 934 M - -
Net income 2020 -340 M - -
Net Debt 2020 992 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,84x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 621 M 744 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,73x
EV / Sales 2021 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 4 564
Free-Float 95,7%
Technical analysis trends CGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,39 $
Last Close Price 0,87 $
Spread / Highest target 178%
Spread / Average Target 58,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Salle Chairman
Yuri Baidoukov Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Don Pham Head-Research & Technology
Chu Ong Ting Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CGG8.02%748
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED3.12%33 666
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-4.66%16 628
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY2.64%15 490
TENARIS S.A.0.94%9 490
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.40.43%7 191
