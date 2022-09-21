CGG : Awarded Critical Mineral Screening Study in Argentina

Paris | Sep 21, 2022

CGG's Minerals & Mining team has been awarded a contract by DLE Resources to assess the regional potential for lithium and potash mineralization in Argentina. South America hosts some of the world's largest deposits of these vital commodities, and recent developments and discoveries in Argentina make this an exciting region for frontier exploration. The awarded screening study will provide vital intelligence to identify and assess opportunities for future development.

CGG's specialist mineral exploration geologists will source, compile, and interpret data from a wide range of sources, in preparation for a prospectivity ranking. Key exploration vectors and mineral systems criteria will also be used to determine potential lithium and potash occurrences in a number of prominent regions across Argentina.

This award follows on from recent screening studies conducted by CGG in South America relating to lithium salars and palaeosalars, as part of CGG's suite of lithium-related Earth Data library products that have been designed to support the energy transition.

Dave Priestley, VP, Energy Transition & Environment, CGG, said: "This award is the latest in a series of mineral exploration projects conducted by our fast-growing Minerals & Mining team. It is testament to the capabilities and experience that CGG brings to frontier exploration activities, with a particular focus on combining expertise, technology and data-driven solutions to generate new insights. This assessment of mineral prospectivity in Argentina will support the industry search for these critical minerals and is another example of CGG's commitment to enable responsible and sustainable exploration in the mining sector."



South America hosts some of the world's largest deposits of lithium and potash mineralization and recent developments and discoveries in Argentina make this an exciting region for frontier exploration.