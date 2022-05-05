Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CGG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG

(CGG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  05/05 11:38:10 am EDT
0.9578 EUR   -18.69%
12:46pCGG : Combined General Meeting and Board of Directors meeting of May 5, 2022
GL
12:27pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BAE, Shell, Berkshire Hathaway, Nissan, Shopify...
05/04CGG : Quarterly Report Q1 2022 English
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CGG: Combined General Meeting and Board of Directors meeting of May 5, 2022

05/05/2022 | 12:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Combined General Meeting and Board of Directors Meeting
of May 5, 2022

Paris, France – May 5, 2022

CGG’s Combined General Meeting, presided by Mr. Philippe SALLE, Chairman of the Board of Directors, was held today in Paris. The voting results and audio replay of the event are available on the Company’s website at the following address: https://www.cgg.com/investors/shareholder-services/general-meetings.

The General Meeting adopted all resolutions that were submitted to it and notably approved the following:

  • the statutory financial statements and consolidated financial statements for financial year 2021;
  • the resolutions on the remuneration of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the directors, and the Chief Executive Officer; and
  • the authorizations for the Board of Directors to trade in the Company’s shares and grant performance shares and subscription or purchase options of the Company’s shares.

In addition, the General Meeting renewed Mrs. Sophie ZURQUIYAH’s term as a director for a period of four years.

Following the General Meeting, the Board of Directors therefore remains unchanged and is composed of 9 directors, of whom 87.5% are independent and 62.5% are women.

The Board of Directors is composed of the following members:

  • Philippe SALLE*, Chairman
  • Sophie ZURQUIYAH
  • Patrick CHOUPIN (director representing the employees)
  • Michael DALY*
  • Anne-France LACLIDE-DROUIN*
  • Helen LEE BOUYGUES*
  • Colette LEWINER*
  • Heidi PETERSEN*
  • Mario RUSCEV*

The Board of Directors, at its meeting following the General Meeting, confirmed the separation of the functions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Philippe SALLE holding the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Board renewed Mrs. Sophie ZURQUIYAH’s position as Chief Executive Officer for a term of four years.

During this meeting, the Board of Directors also decided to modify the composition of its committees. In particular, Mrs. Anne-France LACLIDE-DROUIN is joining the HSE/Sustainable Development Committee and is consequently leaving the Investment Committee. From this point forward, the committees are composed as follows:

Audit and Risk Management Committee (3 directors, all independent)

  • Anne-France LACLIDE-DROUIN*, Chairwoman 
  • Helen LEE BOUYGUES*
  • Colette LEWINER*

Appointment, Remuneration, and Governance Committee (4 directors, of whom 3 are independent)

  • Colette LEWINER*, Chairwoman
  • Patrick CHOUPIN
  • Heidi PETERSEN*
  • Mario RUSCEV*

Investment Committee (3 directors, all independent)

  • Helen LEE BOUYGUES*, Chairwoman
  • Michael DALY*
  • Mario RUSCEV*

HSE/Sustainable Development Committee (4 directors, of whom 3 are independent)

  • Michael DALY*, Chairman
  • Patrick CHOUPIN
  • Anne-France LACLIDE-DROUIN*
  • Heidi PETERSEN*

* Independent director

About CGG:

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology leader specialized in geosciences. With approximately 3,300 employees around the world, CGG provides its clients with a complete range of data, products, services, and solutions for responsible and efficient management of natural resources, the environment, and infrastructure. CGG is listed on Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts: Legal Department, 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy

 

Attachment


All news about CGG
12:46pCGG : Combined General Meeting and Board of Directors meeting of May 5, 2022
GL
12:27pGLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : BAE, Shell, Berkshire Hathaway, Nissan, Shopify...
05/04CGG : Quarterly Report Q1 2022 English
PU
05/04TRANSCRIPT : CGG, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 04, 2022
CI
05/04CGG : Announces its Q1 2022 Results
PU
05/04CGG : Q1 2022 - Financial Results Presentation
PU
05/04CGG Announces its Q1 2022 Results  
GL
05/04CGG Announces its Q1 2022 Results  
AQ
05/04CGG Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/03CGG : Joins Norway's Centre for Geophysical Forecasting
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CGG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 926 M - -
Net income 2021 -143 M - -
Net Debt 2021 887 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -6,21x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 886 M 886 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,91x
EV / Sales 2022 1,60x
Nbr of Employees 3 700
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CGG
Duration : Period :
CGG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,24 $
Average target price 1,22 $
Spread / Average Target -2,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yuri Baidoukov Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Philippe Salle Chairman
Chu Ong Ting Chief Technology Officer
Michael C. Daly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CGG85.10%886
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED34.06%60 213
HALLIBURTON COMPANY66.51%34 347
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY36.49%32 333
TENARIS S.A.59.83%18 356
NOV INC.42.66%7 593