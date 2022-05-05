CGG: Combined General Meeting and Board of Directors meeting of May 5, 2022

Combined General Meeting and Board of Directors Meeting

of May 5, 2022

Paris, France – May 5, 2022

CGG’s Combined General Meeting, presided by Mr. Philippe SALLE, Chairman of the Board of Directors, was held today in Paris. The voting results and audio replay of the event are available on the Company’s website at the following address: https://www.cgg.com/investors/shareholder-services/general-meetings.

The General Meeting adopted all resolutions that were submitted to it and notably approved the following:

the statutory financial statements and consolidated financial statements for financial year 2021;

the resolutions on the remuneration of the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the directors, and the Chief Executive Officer; and

the authorizations for the Board of Directors to trade in the Company’s shares and grant performance shares and subscription or purchase options of the Company’s shares.





In addition, the General Meeting renewed Mrs. Sophie ZURQUIYAH’s term as a director for a period of four years.

Following the General Meeting, the Board of Directors therefore remains unchanged and is composed of 9 directors, of whom 87.5% are independent and 62.5% are women.

The Board of Directors is composed of the following members:

Philippe SALLE*, Chairman

Sophie ZURQUIYAH

Patrick CHOUPIN (director representing the employees)

Michael DALY*

Anne-France LACLIDE-DROUIN*

Helen LEE BOUYGUES*

Colette LEWINER*

Heidi PETERSEN*

Mario RUSCEV*





The Board of Directors, at its meeting following the General Meeting, confirmed the separation of the functions of Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Philippe SALLE holding the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Board renewed Mrs. Sophie ZURQUIYAH’s position as Chief Executive Officer for a term of four years.

During this meeting, the Board of Directors also decided to modify the composition of its committees. In particular, Mrs. Anne-France LACLIDE-DROUIN is joining the HSE/Sustainable Development Committee and is consequently leaving the Investment Committee. From this point forward, the committees are composed as follows:

Audit and Risk Management Committee (3 directors, all independent)

Anne-France LACLIDE-DROUIN*, Chairwoman

Helen LEE BOUYGUES*

Colette LEWINER*





Appointment, Remuneration, and Governance Committee (4 directors, of whom 3 are independent)

Colette LEWINER*, Chairwoman

Patrick CHOUPIN

Heidi PETERSEN*

Mario RUSCEV*

Investment Committee (3 directors, all independent)

Helen LEE BOUYGUES*, Chairwoman

Michael DALY*

Mario RUSCEV*





HSE/Sustainable Development Committee (4 directors, of whom 3 are independent)

Michael DALY*, Chairman

Patrick CHOUPIN

Anne-France LACLIDE-DROUIN*

Heidi PETERSEN*

* Independent director

About CGG:

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology leader specialized in geosciences. With approximately 3,300 employees around the world, CGG provides its clients with a complete range of data, products, services, and solutions for responsible and efficient management of natural resources, the environment, and infrastructure. CGG is listed on Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts: Legal Department, 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy

Attachment