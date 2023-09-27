Back to Newsroom

Paris, France | Sep 27, 2023

CGG has announced the start of a major new multi-client 3D PSDM reimaging program in the Tano Basin offshore Côte d'Ivoire in association with the country's Direction Générale des Hydrocarbures (DGH) and national oil company, PETROCI Holding (PETROCI). The 6,400 sq km reimaged seismic data set near the recent world-class Baleine field will give interested industry operators unique insight into this high-potential new play. The project is supported by industry funding and expected to complete by the end of 2024, with a fast-track volume available in Q1 2024.

CGG will draw on its two decades of geoscience experience in Côte d'Ivoire to reimage the 3D seismic data with its latest proprietary technologies, including time-lag FWI, QFWI, and the potential application of targeted FWI imaging. The team will also conduct a regional interpretation of the project area to provide a better understanding of the distribution of the highly prospective clastic and carbonate plays in the Tano basin.

Dechun Lin, EVP, Earth Data, said: "The recent discovery of the Baleine field has led to heightened exploration interest in offshore Côte d'Ivoire. Our reimaging project is the first of its kind to utilize cutting-edge technology to enable confident evaluation at a prospect as well as regional level, to give a better picture of the subsurface in this world-class basin. The resulting ultramodern data set will offer unique access to near-field exploration opportunities, placing IOCs a step ahead in fast-tracking the development of these high-impact prospects."



Map showing location of CGG's new Côte d'Ivoire reimaging program.