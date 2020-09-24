Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  CGG    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG

(CGG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CGG : Commences Second Phase of Largest OBN Multi-Client Survey in UK CNS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/24/2020 | 01:35am EDT
CGG Commences Second Phase of Largest OBN Multi-Client Survey in UK CNS

Paris, France - September 24, 2020

CGG announced today completion of the first phase of its multi-year program to deliver the largest OBN multi-client survey ever acquired in the UK Central North Sea (CNS) and immediate commencement of the second acquisition phase. The survey started in March 2020 and has already received significant industry interest and prefunding, with first images targeted for Q1 2021.

The Central North Sea is a highly prospective region of the UK Continental Shelf. With recent discoveries, including Glengorm and Isabella, there is increasing focus on the deeper, higher risk Jurassic and Triassic plays, typically under high pressure, high temperature conditions. Furthermore, the presence of complex structural processes associated with Permian salt movement has created significant challenges to imaging these deeper reservoir targets.

As a leading provider of tailored, high-end, high value multi-client datasets, CGG is uniquely qualified to undertake this landmark OBN program. This new survey, with its long-offset, full-azimuth coverage and good low-frequency signal in a shallow water environment, together with CGG's best-in-class OBN processing and advanced imaging technologies, will provide a step-change in seismic image and reservoir characterization quality, bringing new insight to help de-risk these plays and aid continued development of existing fields in the CNS region.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: 'We are pleased to announce the commencement of the second phase of this exciting OBN program which will complement CGG's extensive high-quality Cornerstone towed-streamer data library and further deliver unprecedented industry insight in this critical Central North Sea area. The new data set will provide our clients with the best available information to de-risk the awarded blocks from the UK 32nd License Round and support the UK Oil & Gas Authority's strategy for Maximizing Economic Recovery.'


Map showing location of phases 1a and 1b of CGG's OBN survey in the UK CNS (courtesy of CGG Multi-Client).
About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,600 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth's natural resources. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Group Communication & Investor Relations, CGG
Christophe Barnini
(+33) 1 64 47 38 11
invrelparis@cgg.com

Disclaimer

CGG SA published this content on 24 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2020 05:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CGG
01:35aCGG : Commences Second Phase of Largest OBN Multi-Client Survey in UK CNS
PU
01:31aCGG : Commences Second Phase of Largest OBN Multi-Client Survey in UK CNS
AQ
01:30aCGG : Commences Second Phase of Largest OBN Multi-Client Survey in UK CNS
GL
09/22CGG : Fast-Track Data from Basin-Wide Gippsland 3D Survey Supports Australia's A..
PU
09/22CGG : CGG's Fast-Track Data from Basin-Wide Gippsland 3D Survey Supports Austral..
AQ
09/22CGG : CGG's Fast-Track Data from Basin-Wide Gippsland 3D Survey Supports Austral..
GL
08/31CGG : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
08/27CGG : Adds Second Azimuth to Northern Viking Graben Multi-Client Survey
PU
08/06CGG : Multi-Physics Updates LCT Software with Innovations for Imaging Potential ..
PU
08/06CGG : Announces the Signature of an Agreement for the Sale of its Multi-Physics ..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 952 M - -
Net income 2020 -301 M - -
Net Debt 2020 868 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,62x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 465 M 466 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,40x
EV / Sales 2021 1,29x
Nbr of Employees 4 564
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart CGG
Duration : Period :
CGG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 1,53 $
Last Close Price 0,65 $
Spread / Highest target 262%
Spread / Average Target 134%
Spread / Lowest Target 50,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Salle Chairman
Pascal Rouiller Group Chief Operating Officer & SEVP-Equipment
Yuri Baidoukov Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Don Pham Head-Research & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CGG-80.62%466
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-56.89%24 056
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-45.53%11 710
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-43.82%9 451
TENARIS S.A.-57.25%5 939
DIALOG GROUP10.14%5 296
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group