    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG

(CGG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:09 2022-10-10 am EDT
0.8164 EUR   -2.11%
09:52aCgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E865751
PU
09:42aCgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E865696
PU
10/05Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E864904
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CGG : Document AMF CP. 2022E865751

10/10/2022 | 09:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Disclaimer

CGG SA published this content on 10 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2022 13:51:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 061 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,76 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 046 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -62,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 581 M 581 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,53x
EV / Sales 2023 1,23x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CGG
Duration : Period :
CGG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,82 $
Average target price 1,30 $
Spread / Average Target 59,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yuri Baidoukov Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Philippe Salle Chairman
Chu Ong Ting Chief Technology Officer
Michael C. Daly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CGG31.05%581
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED42.20%60 239
HALLIBURTON COMPANY32.97%27 580
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-4.90%23 149
TENARIS S.A.62.92%17 317
NOV INC.36.38%7 259