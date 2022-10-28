Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CGG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG

(CGG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:12 2022-10-28 am EDT
0.8532 EUR   -0.93%
09:50aCgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E869013
PU
10/26Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E868460
PU
10/24Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E867985
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CGG : Document AMF CP. 2022E869013

10/28/2022 | 09:50am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-10-28T00:00:00 2022-10-28T15:38:04.133 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SAFRAN Link
2022-10-28T00:00:00 2022-10-28T15:38:03.013 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-28T00:00:00 2022-10-28T15:36:20.983 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-10-28T00:00:00 2022-10-28T15:36:19.78 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-10-28T00:00:00 2022-10-28T15:36:18.55 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-10-28T00:00:00 2022-10-28T15:36:17.367 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-10-28T00:00:00 2022-10-28T15:36:16.343 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-10-28T00:00:00 2022-10-28T15:36:15.19 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-10-28T00:00:00 2022-10-28T15:36:14.033 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIS Link
2022-10-28T00:00:00 2022-10-28T15:36:13.033 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-10-28T00:00:00 2022-10-28T15:36:11.717 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-10-28T00:00:00 2022-10-28T15:36:10.593 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-10-28T00:00:00 2022-10-28T15:36:09.623 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document COVIVIO Link
2022-10-28T00:00:00 2022-10-28T15:36:08.54 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SODEXO Link
2022-10-28T00:00:00 2022-10-28T15:36:07.497 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-10-28T00:00:00 2022-10-28T15:36:06.53 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
null 2022-10-28T15:34:21.37 DocumentOperation Approbation BOUYGUES Link
null 2022-10-28T15:24:05.703 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot RAMSAY GENERALE DE SANTE Link
null 2022-10-28T15:24:03.983 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot AMPLITUDE SURGICAL Link
null 2022-10-28T15:20:05.857 Prospectus Approbation SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Link
null 2022-10-28T14:30:03.053 NotesEtAutresInformations Depot GROUPE IRD Link
null 2022-10-28T11:07:08.743 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-28T11:06:12.31 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-28T11:05:16.683 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-28T11:04:21.12 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-28T11:03:25.583 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-28T11:02:31.137 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-28T10:56:40.767 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-28T10:51:02.527 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-28T10:45:21.517 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-28T10:39:42.21 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-28T10:34:05.25 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-28T10:27:51.53 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-28T10:22:13.197 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-28T10:16:37.297 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-28T10:10:57.253 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-28T10:04:54.383 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-28T10:04:04.24 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
2022-10-28T00:00:00 2022-10-28T09:58:03.227 DeclarationAchatVente Document THERADIAG Link
2022-10-28T00:00:00 2022-10-28T09:56:03.46 DeclarationAchatVente Document ATARI Link
2022-10-28T00:00:00 2022-10-28T08:46:04.49 Declarations Document GETLINK SE Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T18:08:11.24 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T18:08:10.317 DeclarationDirigeants Document EKINOPS Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T18:08:09.31 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T18:08:08.297 DeclarationDirigeants Document PIERRE ET VACANCES Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T18:08:07.323 DeclarationDirigeants Document PIERRE ET VACANCES Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T18:08:06.313 DeclarationDirigeants Document ASHLER & MANSON Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T18:08:05.433 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T18:08:04.553 DeclarationDirigeants Document ROCHE BOBOIS SA Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T18:08:03.667 DeclarationDirigeants Document LVMH MOET HENNESSY-LOUIS VUITTON Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T18:08:02.687 DeclarationDirigeants Document LVMH MOET HENNESSY-LOUIS VUITTON Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T18:06:04.723 DeclarationDirigeants Document LVMH MOET HENNESSY-LOUIS VUITTON Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T18:06:03.73 DeclarationDirigeants Document LVMH MOET HENNESSY-LOUIS VUITTON Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T18:06:02.56 DeclarationDirigeants Document LVMH MOET HENNESSY-LOUIS VUITTON Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T17:42:03.71 Declarations Document GROUPE IRD Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T17:42:02.567 Declarations Document CAST Link
null 2022-10-27T17:32:02.6 NotesEtAutresInformations Depot ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T16:06:02.597 Declarations Document ORPEA Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T15:36:07.89 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T15:36:06.817 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T15:36:04.813 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T15:36:03.743 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T15:36:02.65 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T15:34:15.833 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MAISONS DU MONDE Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T15:34:14.88 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T15:34:13.523 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CARREFOUR Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T15:34:12.44 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T15:34:11.367 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T15:34:10.247 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T15:34:08.16 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T15:34:07.107 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T15:34:05.943 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T15:34:02.97 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T15:32:02.727 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SODEXO Link
null 2022-10-27T11:22:09.453 DocumentOperation Approbation CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2022-10-27T11:22:08.147 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot VILMORIN ET CIE Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T11:22:05.363 Declarations Document GROUPE IRD Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T11:22:04.313 Declarations Document FONCIERE INEA Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T11:22:03.297 DeclarationAchatVente Document THERADIAG Link
2022-10-27T00:00:00 2022-10-27T11:20:42.62 DeclarationAchatVente Document ATARI Link
null 2022-10-27T11:20:07.68 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2022-10-27T11:14:34.937 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-27T11:13:45.023 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-27T11:12:54.503 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-27T11:07:22.897 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-27T11:01:49.62 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-27T10:56:12.22 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-27T10:50:38.763 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-27T10:45:05.713 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-27T10:39:35.653 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-27T10:34:04.237 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-27T10:26:46.32 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-27T10:21:20.3 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-27T10:15:50.233 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-27T10:10:15.707 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-27T10:04:10.84 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-10-27T10:04:03.657 undefined Communique BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL Link
null 2022-10-27T10:02:05.173 undefined Communique AMUNDI FINANCE EMISSIONS Link
2022-10-26T00:00:00 2022-10-26T18:06:04.573 DeclarationDirigeants Document SOCIETE FONCIERE LYONNAISE Link
2022-10-26T00:00:00 2022-10-26T18:06:03.513 DeclarationDirigeants Document ENTECH Link

Disclaimer

CGG SA published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 13:49:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CGG
09:50aCgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E869013
PU
10/26Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E868460
PU
10/24Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E867985
PU
10/21Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E867750
PU
10/20Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E867449
PU
10/18CGG Announces its Q3 Financial Results on Wednesday November 2nd 2022 after Markets Cl..
GL
10/18CGG Announces its Q3 Financial Results on Wednesday November 2nd 2022 after Markets Cl..
AQ
10/14Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E866615
PU
10/11Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E865948
PU
10/10Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E865751
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CGG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 061 M - -
Net income 2022 -3,76 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 046 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -66,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 614 M 614 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,56x
EV / Sales 2023 1,26x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CGG
Duration : Period :
CGG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,86 $
Average target price 1,30 $
Spread / Average Target 51,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yuri Baidoukov Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Philippe Salle Chairman
Chu Ong Ting Chief Technology Officer
Michael C. Daly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CGG35.32%614
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED72.55%73 282
HALLIBURTON COMPANY59.51%32 935
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY12.34%27 070
TENARIS S.A.71.66%18 677
NOV INC.66.94%8 885