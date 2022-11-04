Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CGG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG

(CGG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:09 2022-11-04 am EDT
0.7084 EUR   +1.96%
10:52aCgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E870183
PU
10:52aCgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E870131
PU
10:42aCgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E870210
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CGG : Document AMF CP. 2022E870210

11/04/2022 | 10:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T15:38:20.193 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T15:38:19.017 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T15:38:17.793 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T15:38:16.59 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T15:38:15.463 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
null 2022-11-04T15:04:08.3 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot BNP PARIBAS Link
null 2022-11-04T15:02:06.987 AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel Depot BNP PARIBAS Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T14:40:02.617 Declarations Document NEXTSTAGE Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T14:38:02.707 DeclarationAchatVente Document ONCODESIGN Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T12:06:06.09 Declarations Document MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T12:06:04.67 AutresDocuments Document ALTUR INVESTISSEMENT Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T12:06:03.567 Declarations Document GROUPE TERA Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T12:05:14.23 DeclarationAchatVente Document THERADIAG Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T12:05:13.22 DeclarationAchatVente Document ONCODESIGN Link
2022-11-04T00:00:00 2022-11-04T12:05:12.07 DeclarationAchatVente Document ATARI Link
null 2022-11-04T11:59:04.303 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T11:53:04.15 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T11:47:10.23 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T11:41:18.82 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T11:35:30.183 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T11:29:33.3 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T11:23:33.477 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T11:22:53.883 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2022-11-04T11:22:14.193 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2022-11-04T11:21:34.473 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2022-11-04T11:20:55.193 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2022-11-04T11:20:13.88 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2022-11-04T11:14:07.897 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T11:08:06.563 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T11:02:11.633 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T11:01:16.84 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T10:55:28.963 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T10:49:35.023 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T10:43:37.407 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T10:37:43.887 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T10:31:50.297 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T10:25:57.87 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T10:18:11.977 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T10:12:27.347 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2022-11-04T10:06:05.327 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:06:03.98 DeclarationDirigeants Document LA FRANCAISE DE L'ENERGIE Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:16.433 DeclarationDirigeants Document GROUPE CRIT Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:15.53 DeclarationDirigeants Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:14.723 DeclarationDirigeants Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:13.89 DeclarationDirigeants Document FREY Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:13.01 DeclarationDirigeants Document DASSAULT SYSTEMES Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:12.07 DeclarationDirigeants Document TECHNICOLOR CREATIVE STUDIOS Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:11.287 DeclarationDirigeants Document REALITES Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:10.483 DeclarationDirigeants Document COVIVIO Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:09.603 DeclarationDirigeants Document TIKEHAU CAPITAL Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:08.843 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:07.947 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:07.07 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:06.177 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:05.283 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:04.43 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:03.573 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:04:02.67 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:02:16.473 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:02:15.513 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:02:14.56 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:02:13.543 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:02:12.53 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:02:11.56 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:02:10.57 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:02:09.613 DeclarationDirigeants Document TELEVERBIER SA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:02:08.67 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:02:07.69 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:02:06.71 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:02:05.747 DeclarationDirigeants Document ARKEMA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:02:04.76 DeclarationDirigeants Document CAPGEMINI Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:02:03.693 DeclarationDirigeants Document PERNOD RICARD Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T18:02:02.62 DeclarationDirigeants Document QUANTUM GENOMICS Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:38:16.63 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:38:15.6 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:38:14.607 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:38:13.62 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:38:12.59 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:38:11.557 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:38:08.58 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SOLUTIONS 30 SE Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:38:07.7 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:38:06.717 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIOR GROUP Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:38:05.79 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MC PHY ENERGY Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:38:03.853 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document REXEL Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:38:02.81 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:36:12.057 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:36:11.043 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:36:09.03 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:36:08.037 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:36:07.013 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T15:36:05.977 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALSTOM Link
null 2022-11-03T14:54:05.8 PasseportIn Depot MORGAN STANLEY Link
null 2022-11-03T14:52:07.537 PasseportIn Depot MORGAN STANLEY Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T14:46:02.4 Declarations Document AXA Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T14:04:02.433 RetraitObligatoire Document CAST Link
null 2022-11-03T13:58:02.437 NotesEtAutresInformations Depot LINEDATA SERVICES Link
null 2022-11-03T11:52:09.077 Prospectus Approbation SFIL Link
null 2022-11-03T11:52:05.573 Prospectus Approbation CAISSE FRANCAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL Link
2022-11-03T00:00:00 2022-11-03T11:46:02.537 DeclarationAchatVente Document MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL Link
null 2022-11-03T11:20:57.743 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link

Disclaimer

CGG SA published this content on 04 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2022 14:41:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about CGG
10:52aCgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E870183
PU
10:52aCgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E870131
PU
10:42aCgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E870210
PU
05:06aCgg : 2022 Q3 Quarterly Report
PU
11/03Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E869926
PU
11/02Transcript : CGG, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 02, 2022
CI
11/02Cgg : Présentation T3 2022
PU
11/02Cgg : 2022 Q3 Quarterly Results Presentation
PU
11/02Cgg : 2022 Q3 Financial Press Release (English)
PU
11/02CGG Announces its Q3 2022 Results
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CGG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 974 M - -
Net income 2022 5,93 M - -
Net Debt 2022 987 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 72,9x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 483 M 483 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,51x
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CGG
Duration : Period :
CGG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,68 $
Average target price 1,07 $
Spread / Average Target 57,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yuri Baidoukov Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Philippe Salle Chairman
Chu Ong Ting Chief Technology Officer
Michael C. Daly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CGG9.18%483
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED72.95%73 452
HALLIBURTON COMPANY61.17%33 471
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY17.58%28 332
TENARIS S.A.75.41%18 614
NOV INC.68.41%8 964