    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG

(CGG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:47 2023-01-09 am EST
0.6780 EUR   +2.45%
09:49aCgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E879221
PU
04:41aCGG Launches New Foz do Amazonas 3D Seismic Reimaging Project
MT
01:31aCGG Commences 7700 km2 Foz do Amazonas 3D Seismic Reimaging Project of Existing Public Data  
GL
CGG : Document AMF CP. 2023E879221

01/09/2023 | 09:49am EST
CGG SA published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 January 2023 14:48:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CGG
09:49aCgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E879221
PU
04:41aCGG Launches New Foz do Amazonas 3D Seismic Reimaging Project
MT
01:31aCGG Commences 7700 km2 Foz do Amazonas 3D Seismic Reimaging Project of Existing Public ..
GL
01:30aCGG Commences 7700 km2 Foz do Amazonas 3D Seismic Reimaging Project of Existing Public ..
AQ
01/04Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E878402
PU
01/04TGS, CGG Begin Second Phase Of 3D Multi-client Survey In Offshore Brazil
MT
01/04CGG and TGS Announce Foz do Amazonas Phase II 3D Multi-Client Survey Offshore Brazil  
GL
01/04CGG and TGS Announce Foz do Amazonas Phase II 3D Multi-Client Survey Offshore Brazil  
AQ
01/04CGG and TGS Announce Foz do Amazonas Phase II 3D Multi-Client Survey Offshore Brazil
CI
01/02Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E878000
PU
Analyst Recommendations on CGG
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 899 M - -
Net income 2022 -1,09 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -9,28x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 500 M 500 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
EV / Sales 2023 1,42x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CGG
Duration : Period :
Technical analysis trends CGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,70 $
Average target price 1,06 $
Spread / Average Target 50,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yuri Baidoukov Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Philippe Salle Chairman
Chu Ong Ting Chief Technology Officer
Michael C. Daly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CGG9.46%500
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED1.95%77 281
HALLIBURTON COMPANY2.19%36 513
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY1.46%30 004
TENARIS S.A.-3.13%19 765
NOV INC.4.12%8 544