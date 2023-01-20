Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CGG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG

(CGG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  10:47:26 2023-01-20 am EST
0.7646 EUR   -1.52%
09:51aCgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E881108
PU
01/18Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E880742
PU
01/17Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E880547
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CGG : Document AMF CP. 2023E881108

01/20/2023 | 09:51am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Date Created Title Type Company Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-20T15:36:13.733 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-20T15:36:12.59 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-20T15:36:11.433 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-20T15:36:10.31 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-20T15:36:09.187 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-20T15:36:08.057 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALEO Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-20T15:36:06.98 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KLEPIERRE Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-20T15:36:05.907 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-20T15:36:04.793 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document KERING Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-20T15:36:03.677 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUROAPI Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-20T15:36:02.607 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-20T15:34:20.607 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ATOS SE Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-20T15:34:19.437 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-20T15:34:18.287 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document VALLOUREC Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-20T15:34:17.18 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-20T15:34:16.03 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document FAURECIA Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-20T15:34:14.937 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CGG Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-20T15:34:13.87 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ELIS Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-20T14:48:03.907 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-20T14:46:04.087 DeclarationAchatVente Document MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-20T11:36:02.56 Declarations Document JACQUET METALS Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-20T11:32:02.473 DeclarationAchatVente Document INTRASENSE Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-20T11:03:12.57 DeclarationAchatVente Document CS GROUP Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-20T11:03:11.55 Declarations Document OREGE Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-20T11:03:10.537 Declarations Document ADOCIA Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-20T11:03:09.49 Declarations Document ADOCIA Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-20T11:03:08.5 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-20T11:03:07.49 DeclarationAchatVente Document THERADIAG Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-20T11:03:06.533 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE FLO Link
2023-01-20T00:00:00 2023-01-20T11:03:05.48 DeclarationAchatVente Document ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
null 2023-01-20T11:02:14.39 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-01-20T11:01:23.4 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-01-20T11:00:30.147 undefined Communique NATIXIS Link
null 2023-01-20T10:59:38.47 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-01-20T10:58:48.517 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-01-20T10:57:57.91 undefined Communique NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA Link
null 2023-01-20T10:56:56.54 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-20T10:56:51.323 undefined Communique BANQUE FEDERATIVE DU CREDIT MUTUEL Link
null 2023-01-20T10:49:43.337 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-20T10:42:52.523 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-20T10:36:02.833 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-20T10:27:21.407 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-20T10:20:22.793 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-20T10:13:19.6 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-20T10:04:04.147 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-01-19T00:00:00 2023-01-19T18:06:06.28 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOOSTHEAT Link
2023-01-19T00:00:00 2023-01-19T18:06:05.243 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOOSTHEAT Link
2023-01-19T00:00:00 2023-01-19T18:06:04.217 DeclarationDirigeants Document VALLOUREC Link
2023-01-19T00:00:00 2023-01-19T18:06:03.147 DeclarationDirigeants Document COVIVIO Link
2023-01-19T00:00:00 2023-01-19T18:06:02.083 DeclarationDirigeants Document SMART GOOD THINGS HOLDING S.A. Link
2023-01-19T00:00:00 2023-01-19T15:36:07.81 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ORPEA Link
2023-01-19T00:00:00 2023-01-19T15:36:06.687 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document MAISONS DU MONDE Link
2023-01-19T00:00:00 2023-01-19T15:36:05.537 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT Link
2023-01-19T00:00:00 2023-01-19T15:36:04.42 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document CELLECTIS Link
2023-01-19T00:00:00 2023-01-19T15:36:03.403 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS Link
2023-01-19T00:00:00 2023-01-19T15:36:02.057 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALGREEN Link
null 2023-01-19T14:32:05.55 DocumentEnregistrementUniversel Approbation ARAMIS GROUP Link
null 2023-01-19T14:32:04.307 Prospectus Approbation ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE Link
2023-01-19T00:00:00 2023-01-19T12:08:02.187 DeclarationAchatVente Document OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE Link
2023-01-19T00:00:00 2023-01-19T12:02:02.187 DeclarationAchatVente Document MANUTAN INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-01-19T00:00:00 2023-01-19T11:19:05.59 DeclarationAchatVente Document INTRASENSE Link
2023-01-19T00:00:00 2023-01-19T11:19:03.113 Declarations Document HEXAOM Link
2023-01-19T00:00:00 2023-01-19T11:19:00.427 Declarations Document GECI INTERNATIONAL Link
2023-01-19T00:00:00 2023-01-19T11:18:53.423 DeclarationAchatVente Document UNION FINANCIERE DE FRANCE BANQUE Link
2023-01-19T00:00:00 2023-01-19T11:18:50.697 DeclarationAchatVente Document THERADIAG Link
2023-01-19T00:00:00 2023-01-19T11:18:48.073 DeclarationAchatVente Document GROUPE FLO Link
null 2023-01-19T11:18:14.777 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2023-01-19T11:18:02.417 undefined Communique CREDIT AGRICOLE S.A. Link
null 2023-01-19T11:17:45.933 undefined Communique AGENCE FRANCE LOCALE Link
null 2023-01-19T11:17:41.61 undefined Communique BPCE Link
null 2023-01-19T11:17:37.53 undefined Communique BPCE SFH Link
null 2023-01-19T11:17:33.463 undefined Communique BPCE SFH Link
null 2023-01-19T11:10:48.017 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-19T11:09:50.66 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-19T11:08:54.793 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-19T11:07:54.573 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-19T11:06:51.697 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-19T11:00:02.323 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-19T10:53:18.833 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-19T10:52:21.483 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-19T10:45:36.83 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-19T10:38:50.44 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-19T10:32:11.25 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-19T10:25:25.187 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-19T10:18:45.427 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-19T10:11:11.053 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
null 2023-01-19T10:11:07.367 undefined Communique ALD Link
null 2023-01-19T10:04:03.003 undefined Communique BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V. Link
2023-01-18T00:00:00 2023-01-18T18:08:04.063 DeclarationDirigeants Document EDENRED Link
2023-01-18T00:00:00 2023-01-18T18:08:02.99 DeclarationDirigeants Document ID LOGISTICS GROUP Link
2023-01-18T00:00:00 2023-01-18T18:06:09.23 DeclarationDirigeants Document COVIVIO Link
2023-01-18T00:00:00 2023-01-18T18:06:08.19 DeclarationDirigeants Document BOOSTHEAT Link
2023-01-18T00:00:00 2023-01-18T18:06:07.227 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-01-18T00:00:00 2023-01-18T18:06:06.177 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-01-18T00:00:00 2023-01-18T18:06:05.143 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-01-18T00:00:00 2023-01-18T18:06:04.117 DeclarationDirigeants Document TOTALENERGIES SE Link
2023-01-18T00:00:00 2023-01-18T18:06:02.827 DeclarationDirigeants Document GROUPE AIRWELL Link
2023-01-18T00:00:00 2023-01-18T16:26:02.843 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document ALGREEN Link
2023-01-18T00:00:00 2023-01-18T16:08:02.8 ResultatOffre Document ALTUR INVESTISSEMENT Link
2023-01-18T00:00:00 2023-01-18T15:34:10.153 DeclarationPositionsCourtes Document SES IMAGOTAG Link

Attachments

Disclaimer

CGG SA published this content on 20 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2023 14:50:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about CGG
09:51aCgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E881108
PU
01/18Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E880742
PU
01/17Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E880547
PU
01/16Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E880342
PU
01/13Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E880120
PU
01/11Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E879735
PU
01/11Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E879740
PU
01/10Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E879486
PU
01/10CGG Provides Q4 & Full Year 2022 Financial Update
GL
01/10CGG Provides Q4 & Full Year 2022 Financial Update
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CGG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 948 M - -
Net income 2022 3,20 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 103 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -16,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 597 M 597 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,79x
EV / Sales 2023 1,49x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CGG
Duration : Period :
CGG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,84 $
Average target price 1,12 $
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yuri Baidoukov Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Philippe Salle Chairman
Chu Ong Ting Chief Technology Officer
Michael C. Daly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CGG28.42%597
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED7.33%81 364
HALLIBURTON COMPANY3.18%36 494
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY3.93%30 535
TENARIS S.A.0.40%20 833
NOV INC.7.75%8 842