|Date
|Created
|Title
|Type
|Company
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T15:40:05.987
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SCOR SE
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T15:40:05.193
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ELIS
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T15:40:04.377
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T15:40:03.593
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROAPI
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T15:40:02.807
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T15:38:06.477
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|VALEO
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T15:38:05.7
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|MERCIALYS
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T15:38:04.71
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CGG
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T15:38:03.893
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T15:38:03.007
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CLARIANE SE
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T15:36:06.27
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|FORVIA
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T15:36:05.333
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CGG
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T11:44:02.663
|Declarations
|Document
|SOCIETE ANONYME D' EXPLOSIFS ET DE PRODUITS CHIMIQUES
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T11:12:02.75
|NotesEtAutresInformations
|Depot
|KEYRUS
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:30:23.247
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:20:33.7
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:20:04.483
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:18:36.1
|undefined
|Communique
|CARMILA SA
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:18:32.97
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:18:30.227
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:16:33.56
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:16:30.437
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:16:02.94
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:14:33.017
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:14:30.257
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:14:03.02
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:12:33.167
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:12:30.407
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:10:34.043
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:10:31.267
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:10:28.54
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:08:33.307
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:08:30.373
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-30T10:08:03.223
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T09:56:02.787
|Declarations
|Document
|PHAXIAM THERAPEUTICS
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T09:34:03.633
|Declarations
|Document
|PARAGON ID
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T09:34:02.84
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|VILMORIN & CIE
|Link
|2023-06-30T00:00:00
|2023-06-30T09:32:03.633
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|KEYRUS
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T18:08:05.303
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TOTALENERGIES SE
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T18:08:04.503
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|SES IMAGOTAG
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T18:08:03.687
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CLASQUIN
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T18:06:06.687
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CLASQUIN
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T18:06:05.92
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T18:06:05.157
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|KEYRUS
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T18:06:04.38
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|HERMES INTERNATIONAL
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T18:06:03.59
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|LEGRAND
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T18:04:04.713
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|COMPAGNIE DE L'ODET
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T18:04:03.59
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|TRIGANO
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T16:24:04.047
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T16:20:03.867
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|SANOFI
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T16:18:03.963
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|CAISSE D'EPARGNE ET DE PREVOYANCE LOIRE-CENTRE
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T16:14:03.927
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|BPCE
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T16:12:04.937
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|BPCE
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T16:12:03.98
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|BANQUE POPULAIRE OCCITANE
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T16:10:04.137
|DocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|AVENIR TELECOM
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T16:08:04.25
|DocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T15:36:04.457
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC SE
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T15:36:03.67
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T15:34:07.02
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|KLEPIERRE
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T15:34:06.243
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T15:34:05.453
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|UBISOFT ENTERTAINMENT
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T12:20:03.673
|Declarations
|Document
|TRANSITION EVERGREEN
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T12:18:04.41
|Declarations
|Document
|TRANSITION EVERGREEN
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T12:18:03.62
|Declarations
|Document
|TRANSITION EVERGREEN
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T12:16:03.563
|Declarations
|Document
|TRANSITION EVERGREEN
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T12:12:03.557
|Declarations
|Document
|SANOFI
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T12:10:03.617
|Declarations
|Document
|LA CHAUSSERIA
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T12:08:03.657
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|VILMORIN & CIE
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T12:06:04.71
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ROTHSCHILD & CO
|Link
|2023-06-29T00:00:00
|2023-06-29T12:06:03.6
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|KEYRUS
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T10:10:06.607
|undefined
|Communique
|AMUNDI
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T10:08:33.03
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T10:08:29.7
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T10:08:03.783
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T10:06:32.253
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T10:06:29.483
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T10:06:03.813
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T10:04:32.847
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T10:04:29.707
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-06-29T10:02:06.467
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T18:08:05.417
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T18:08:04.663
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD SE
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T18:08:03.87
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T18:08:03.063
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|BUREAU VERITAS
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T18:06:06.69
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|AIR FRANCE-KLM
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T18:06:05.903
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|LES CONSTRUCTEURS DU BOIS
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T18:06:05.15
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|FREY
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T18:06:04.393
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|SIDETRADE
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T18:06:03.633
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|BIOMERIEUX
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T18:06:02.867
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|KEYRUS
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T18:04:03.697
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|COMPAGNIE DE L'ODET
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T18:04:02.88
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|BIOMERIEUX
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T16:56:02.84
|Declarations
|Document
|PRODWAYS GROUP
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T16:54:02.883
|Declarations
|Document
|PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T16:52:02.823
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ROTHSCHILD & CO
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T15:36:03.72
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|FORVIA
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T15:36:02.877
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ALSTOM
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T15:34:05.423
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CGG
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T15:34:04.617
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CLARIANE SE
|Link
|2023-06-28T00:00:00
|2023-06-28T15:34:03.81
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXITY
|Link
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CGG SA published this content on 30 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 June 2023 13:44:35 UTC.