CGG is one of the leading international providers of geophysics services and products intended for oil and gas companies. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - geophysics services (70.9%): recording, processing, and interpretation of land and marine seismic data; - manufacturing of seismic equipment (29.1%): recording and transmission equipment, vibrators for capturing seismic data, data processing and interpretation software, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Africa/Middle East (36.7%), Asia/Pacific (19.4%), North America (29.5%) and Latin America (14.4%).

Sector Oil Related Services and Equipment