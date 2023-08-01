|Date
|Created
|Title
|Type
|Company
|Link
|2023-08-01T00:00:00
|2023-08-01T15:50:05.487
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|RENAULT
|Link
|2023-08-01T00:00:00
|2023-08-01T15:50:04.717
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|MERCIALYS
|Link
|2023-08-01T00:00:00
|2023-08-01T15:50:03.937
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CGG
|Link
|2023-08-01T00:00:00
|2023-08-01T15:50:03.157
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2023-08-01T00:00:00
|2023-08-01T15:50:02.33
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON
|Link
|2023-08-01T00:00:00
|2023-08-01T15:48:05.607
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CGG
|Link
|2023-08-01T00:00:00
|2023-08-01T15:48:04.837
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|REXEL
|Link
|2023-08-01T00:00:00
|2023-08-01T15:48:04
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ALSTOM
|Link
|2023-08-01T00:00:00
|2023-08-01T15:48:03.16
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CGG
|Link
|2023-08-01T00:00:00
|2023-08-01T15:48:02.347
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|MERCIALYS
|Link
|2023-08-01T00:00:00
|2023-08-01T15:46:05.653
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CGG
|Link
|2023-08-01T00:00:00
|2023-08-01T15:46:04.86
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2023-08-01T00:00:00
|2023-08-01T15:46:04.027
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|KLEPIERRE
|Link
|2023-08-01T00:00:00
|2023-08-01T15:46:03.257
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CGG
|Link
|2023-08-01T00:00:00
|2023-08-01T15:46:02.407
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CGG
|Link
|2023-08-01T00:00:00
|2023-08-01T15:44:07.56
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2023-08-01T00:00:00
|2023-08-01T13:36:02.383
|Declarations
|Document
|PHAXIAM THERAPEUTICS
|Link
|null
|2023-08-01T11:52:02.553
|undefined
|Communique
|NATIXIS STRUCTURED ISSUANCE SA
|Link
|null
|2023-08-01T11:50:04.183
|DocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|S.T. DUPONT
|Link
|null
|2023-08-01T10:36:04.2
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|DANONE
|Link
|null
|2023-08-01T10:32:04.703
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|CARMILA SA
|Link
|null
|2023-08-01T10:24:02.647
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|CREDIT MUTUEL HOME LOAN SFH
|Link
|null
|2023-08-01T10:21:04.893
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-01T10:21:01.863
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-01T10:20:02.727
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-01T10:19:03.797
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-01T10:19:00.03
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-01T10:18:02.59
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-01T10:16:59.643
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-01T10:16:56.633
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-01T10:15:03.447
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-01T10:14:59.8
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-01T10:14:56.983
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-01T10:12:59.89
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-01T10:12:57.073
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-01T10:12:02.617
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-01T10:10:59.41
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-01T10:10:56.573
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-01T10:09:02.86
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-01T10:08:59.397
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-01T10:08:56.117
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|2023-08-01T00:00:00
|2023-08-01T10:07:01.65
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ROTHSCHILD & CO
|Link
|null
|2023-08-01T10:07:00.897
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-01T10:06:57.947
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-01T10:06:02.98
|undefined
|Communique
|BNP PARIBAS ISSUANCE B.V.
|Link
|null
|2023-08-01T10:04:05.843
|undefined
|Communique
|SOCIETE GENERALE SFH
|Link
|2023-08-01T00:00:00
|2023-08-01T10:04:03.19
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|PARAGON ID
|Link
|null
|2023-08-01T10:04:02.463
|undefined
|Communique
|SOCIETE GENERALE SFH
|Link
|2023-08-01T00:00:00
|2023-08-01T10:02:02.34
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
|Link
|2023-08-01T00:00:00
|2023-08-01T10:00:02.407
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|KEYRUS
|Link
|2023-08-01T00:00:00
|2023-08-01T09:58:02.34
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|BOIRON
|Link
|2023-08-01T00:00:00
|2023-08-01T09:32:02.413
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|BIOCORP PRODUCTION
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T18:18:03.943
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|PARAGON ID
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T18:18:03.2
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|PARAGON ID
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T18:18:02.413
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|THALES
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T18:16:02.42
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|KEYRUS
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T18:10:04.96
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|GRAINES VOLTZ
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T18:10:04.183
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|GRAINES VOLTZ
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T18:10:03.373
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|MEDESIS PHARMA S.A.
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T18:10:02.47
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|OSMOSUN
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T18:08:05.433
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|OCTOPUS BIOSAFETY
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T18:08:04.697
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|OCTOPUS BIOSAFETY
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T18:08:03.933
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|DASSAULT SYSTEMES
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T18:08:03.17
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|NEOEN
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T18:08:02.377
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|IPSEN SA
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T18:06:05.507
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|NACON
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T18:06:04.757
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CYBERGUN
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T18:06:03.99
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|OBIZ
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T18:06:03.197
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CASINO GUICHARD-PERRACHON
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T18:06:02.36
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|CLASQUIN
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T18:04:06.2
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|INFOTEL
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T18:04:05.46
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T18:04:04.707
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|GAZTRANSPORT ET TECHNIGAZ
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T18:04:03.907
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|IPSOS
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T18:04:03.12
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ROBERTET SA
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T18:04:02.297
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|AGRIPOWER FRANCE SA
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T18:02:05.06
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|ROTHSCHILD ET CO
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T18:02:04.287
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|WAGA ENERGY
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T18:02:03.517
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|VINCI
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T18:02:02.3
|DeclarationDirigeants
|Document
|NEOEN
|Link
|null
|2023-07-31T15:56:02.963
|DocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|MEDINCELL
|Link
|null
|2023-07-31T15:54:04.61
|AmendementDocumentEnregistrementUniversel
|Depot
|WORLDLINE
|Link
|null
|2023-07-31T15:48:02.63
|Prospectus
|Approbation
|COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN
|Link
|null
|2023-07-31T15:46:02.68
|DocumentOperation
|Approbation
|FONCIERE D'HABITAT ET HUMANISME
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T15:38:02.457
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T15:36:05.793
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|SOITEC
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T15:36:04.953
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CGG
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T15:36:04.137
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|NEXITY
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T15:36:03.337
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ORPEA
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T15:36:02.337
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ELIOR GROUP
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T15:34:05.18
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|REXEL
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T15:34:04.38
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|CGG
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T15:34:03.543
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ELIOR GROUP
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T15:34:02.45
|DeclarationPositionsCourtes
|Document
|ATOS SE
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T15:02:02.323
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ESI GROUP
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T15:00:02.417
|Declarations
|Document
|PUBLICIS GROUPE SA
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T12:22:02.347
|Declarations
|Document
|KEYRUS
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T11:32:02.36
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|ROTHSCHILD & CO
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T11:20:02.467
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|PARAGON ID
|Link
|2023-07-31T00:00:00
|2023-07-31T11:18:03.277
|DeclarationAchatVente
|Document
|OLYMPIQUE LYONNAIS GROUPE
|Link
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
CGG SA published this content on 01 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2023 13:53:23 UTC.