    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG

(CGG)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  09:45 2022-08-29 am EDT
0.9690 EUR   +4.31%
09:21aCGG : PGS and TGS Announce Schlumberger Joining Versal – a Unified Multi-Client Data Ecosystem
PU
02:05aCGG's Sercel Sells More Seismic Survey Equipment
MT
01:31aSercel Makes Another Major Sale of its Nodal OBN Solution
GL
CGG : PGS and TGS Announce Schlumberger Joining Versal – a Unified Multi-Client Data Ecosystem

08/29/2022 | 09:21am EDT
Back to Newsroom CGG, PGS and TGS Announce Schlumberger Joining Versal - a Unified Multi-Client Data Ecosystem

Paris, France | Aug 29, 2022

CGG, PGS and TGS, industry leaders of multi-client geoscience data, announce that Schlumberger has become a part of Versal, increasing its coverage to the vast majority of the world's multi-client seismic data. Versal was created by CGG, PGS and TGS in 2020 and launched in 2021 to provide a vendor-neutral, single point of access to the largest multi-client data libraries with enhanced efficiency and usability.

Versal is a unified, independent, secure, cloud-based multi-client seismic data ecosystem where energy companies can easily access all their data and entitlements in one place via a single log-in. Versal allows E&P teams to capitalize on their interpretation and analysis workflows for subsurface projects by leveraging a seamless licensed data experience that takes minutes rather than days, enabling maximum efficiency and opportunity generation.

"We are very pleased to see Schlumberger join Versal, giving clients streamlined access to four of the industry's largest multi-client data libraries. Versal now represents the overwhelming majority of the seismic data available on the market today-all within a single user-friendly platform. Now oil and gas operators have even more data at their fingertips to make better-informed decisions during their critical exploration and development operations," says Dechun Lin, EVP, Earth Data at CGG.

"We are very pleased by Schlumberger's decision to join Versal. They have a significant multi-client data library, and combining it with the seismic multi-client libraries of PGS, TGS and CGG makes Versal an even more important vendor-neutral cloud-based common ecosystem for multi-client data. We are proud and excited by Versal becoming a successful industry-wide digitalization initiative," says Nathan Oliver, EVP Sales & Services at PGS.

"What makes Versal unique is that it's customer-centric with the aim to ensure that E&P teams have access to the most accurate information, all in one place, to make the best exploration decisions. And by adding Schlumberger's multi-client data library to Versal, we're now able to offer the industry a robust and collaborative solution to explore and evaluate virtually all global multi-client data. We look forward to our continued partnership with CGG, PGS and Schlumberger as we evolve this ecosystem," says Jan Schoolmeesters, EVP of Digital Energy Solutions at TGS.

The Versal team will host demonstrations of the ecosystem at the IMAGE Conference in Houston, Texas, on Monday, 29 August through Wednesday, 31 August 2022, at the George R. Brown Convention Center (Meeting Room 352 E, 3rd Floor). Email support@versalearth.com for further inquiries.

CGG SA published this content on 29 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2022
