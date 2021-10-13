Log in
    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG

(CGG)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 10/13 11:36:56 am
0.705 EUR   -3.29%
11:42aCGG : Provides Environmental Data to Centric Lab to Support the Improvement of Public Health
PU
10/11CGG : Provides Q3 2021 Trading Update
PU
10/11CGG : CGG Provides Q3 2021 Trading Update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CGG : Provides Environmental Data to Centric Lab to Support the Improvement of Public Health

10/13/2021 | 11:42am EDT
Back to Newsroom CGG Provides Environmental Data to Centric Lab to Support the Improvement of Public Health

Paris, France | Oct 13, 2021

CGG has entered into an agreement to provide analyzed environmental data to Centric Lab, a UK-based neuroscience research lab, to support their efforts in improving public health. Centric Lab helps individuals and communities make science-based data-driven decisions that support mental and physical health, especially communities that are the most susceptible to poor health outcomes.

As part of this agreement, CGG provided data-led support for the analysis and incorporation of multiple layers of diverse environmental data, that will be available in Centric Lab's new "Right to Know" web app for England, Scotland and Wales.

With a focus on environmental pollutants and their potential impact on health, Right to Know is designed to provide interested citizens and communities with independent health-related environmental information about the places where they live.

Through its secure cloud-to-cloud connect and delivery and secure application management capability, CGG Cloud Services will host the data for the Right to Know web app.

Araceli Camargo, Lab Director, Centric Lab, said: "Right to Know will act strategically in building citizen awareness and action. Over the next six months Centric Lab will be facilitating a virtual town hall tour with its community connections across England, Wales, and Scotland as well as continuing to advance its social media coverage. It is expected that the campaign will enable people to become more curious about the places where they live and spark a more accurate and just framing of health."

Peter Whiting, EVP, Geoscience, CGG, said: "The need for accurate and transparent environmental information is more important than ever. With our environmental data science support and cloud computing capability, Centric Lab can ensure Right to Know gives citizens access to the highest-quality science-based information in their local areas, so they can make the most informed decisions."

Disclaimer

CGG SA published this content on 13 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2021 15:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 937 M - -
Net income 2021 -133 M - -
Net Debt 2021 985 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,66x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 598 M 599 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,69x
EV / Sales 2022 1,40x
Nbr of Employees 3 700
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends CGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 0,84 $
Average target price 1,33 $
Spread / Average Target 58,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yuri Baidoukov Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Philippe Salle Chairman
Chu Ong Ting Chief Technology Officer
Michael C. Daly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CGG-10.00%599
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED48.69%45 980
HALLIBURTON COMPANY29.58%21 808
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY23.50%21 334
TENARIS S.A.45.68%13 150
YANTAI JEREH OILFIELD SERVICES GROUP CO., LTD.29.69%7 050