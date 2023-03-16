CGG: Publication of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

CGG

Société Anonyme with a share capital of €7,123,753

Registered office: 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy, France

No.: 969 202 241 – RCS Evry

PUBLICATION OF THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Massy, France – March 16, 2023

CGG announces today that it filed its 2022 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) (AMF) on March 16, 2023 in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format). It includes in particular:

the annual financial report;

the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

the description of the share buyback program; and

the management report including the statement of non-financial performance.

The 2022 Universal Registration Document is available to the public as per the applicable regulatory conditions. It is also available on CGG’s website: www.cgg.com (section: Investors / Regulated Information ) and on the AMF’s website ( amf-france.org ).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini

Tel: +33.1.64.47.38.11

E-Mail: : invrelparis@cgg.com





About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,400 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

