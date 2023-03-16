Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CGG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG

(CGG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  12:35:07 2023-03-16 pm EDT
0.6954 EUR   -1.70%
12:36pCgg : Publication of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
GL
10:45aCgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E889604
PU
03/15Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E889360
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CGG: Publication of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

03/16/2023 | 12:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CGG
Société Anonyme with a share capital of €7,123,753
Registered office: 27 avenue Carnot, 91300 Massy, France
No.: 969 202 241 – RCS Evry

PUBLICATION OF THE 2022 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Massy, France March 16, 2023

CGG announces today that it filed its 2022 Universal Registration Document with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers) (AMF) on March 16, 2023 in ESEF format (European Single Electronic Format). It includes in particular:

  • the annual financial report;
  • the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;
  • the description of the share buyback program; and
  • the management report including the statement of non-financial performance.

The 2022 Universal Registration Document is available to the public as per the applicable regulatory conditions. It is also available on CGG’s website: www.cgg.com (section: Investors / Regulated Information) and on the AMF’s website (amf-france.org).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: +33.1.64.47.38.11
E-Mail: : invrelparis@cgg.com

 

About CGG
CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,400 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Attachment


All news about CGG
12:36pCgg : Publication of the 2022 Universal Registration Document
GL
10:45aCgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E889604
PU
03/15Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E889360
PU
03/14Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E889094
PU
03/13Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E888790
PU
03/13Cgg : 2022 Q4 Transcript
PU
03/10Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E888586
PU
03/09Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E888352
PU
03/08Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E888128
PU
03/07Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2023E887928
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CGG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 929 M - -
Net income 2022 4,30 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 076 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 531 M 531 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,73x
EV / Sales 2023 1,03x
Nbr of Employees 3 400
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CGG
Duration : Period :
CGG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,75 $
Average target price 1,07 $
Spread / Average Target 43,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yuri Baidoukov Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Philippe Salle Chairman
Chu Ong Ting Chief Technology Officer
Michael C. Daly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CGG17.00%531
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-15.23%64 699
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-22.72%27 494
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-9.08%27 151
TENARIS S.A.-17.53%16 707
NOV INC.-13.64%7 087