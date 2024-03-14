CGG

PUBLICATION OF THE 2023 UNIVERSAL REGISTRATION DOCUMENT

Massy, France – March 14, 2024

CGG announces the publication of its 2023 Universal Registration Document, the original version of which was filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – AMF) on March 14, 2024.

The Universal Registration Document was submitted in European Single Electronic Format (ESEF), as established by Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/815. It includes in particular:

the 2023 annual financial report;

the Board of Directors’ report on corporate governance;

the description of the share buyback program;

the reports from the statutory auditors; and

the management report including the statement of non-financial performance.





The 2023 Universal Registration Document is available to the public as per the applicable regulatory conditions. It is also available on CGG’s website (section: Investors / Regulated Information ) and on the AMF’s website ( amf-france.org ).

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,500 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

