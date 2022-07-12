CGG : Releases New GeoWells Database for Brazil

Paris, France | Jul 12, 2022

CGG has released a new GeoWells Brazil database, an expertly curated and re-interpreted digital data set of all the relevant geological and engineering legacy data for 197 key wells from the Santos, Campos, and Espirito Santo Basins. Available for license within CGG's Earth Data library, this new GeoWells product provides every well in those three basins with a uniform, 21st century view of the subsurface within a single digital ecosystem, enabling a better understanding of the pre-salt blocks in Brazil's Permanent Offer initiative.

The GeoWells Brazil database was built by CGG's Data Hub. Its data scientists, subject matter experts, and machine learning and software engineers work together to develop leading digital transformation solutions and services that help users rapidly access all of their data to overcome subsurface challenges and reduce cycle time.

A new feature used in the creation of GeoWells Brazil is an innovative core image interpretation workflow. This harnesses machine learning technology to predict core and thin section descriptions over hundreds of wells, and tens of thousands of images.

Dechun Lin, EVP, Earth Data, CGG, said: "GeoWells products bring together the full force of CGG's multidisciplinary earth data expertise with the digital transformation technology and experience of our Data Hub team to deliver unique databases powered by our cloud-hosted, platform-agnostic GeoVerse™ ecosystem. Following the successful release of GeoWells Mexico and GeoWells Brazil, we will further expand the GeoWells portfolio into other core basins globally to deliver high-value insights to the energy industry."



Dashboard display from GeoWells Brazil. Created by geoscientists for geoscientists, GeoWells delivers fully integrated geological datasets curated to maximize workflow efficiency (image courtesy of CGG).