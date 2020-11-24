CGG : Sercel Awarded Seismic Equipment Contract for Saudi Mega-Crew

Paris, France - November 24, 2020

CGG announced today that Sercel has won a major contract to supply land seismic equipment for a 3D mega-crew survey recently awarded to ARGAS in Saudi Arabia. The equipment selected includes a Sercel 508XT seismic acquisition system of over 60,000 channels equipped with strings of SG-10 geophones and a fleet of over 30 Nomad 65 Neo all-terrain vibrator trucks with VE464 advanced vibrator electronics. ARGAS will acquire the long-term survey in a harsh desert environment from the end of Q1 2021 onwards.

This award marks the fifth 508XT system to be deployed on a mega-crew survey in the Middle East in the last five years, strengthening Sercel's already well-established base in the region. With over 75 systems deployed worldwide, the 508XT is the industry's most field-proven acquisition system for all types of challenging land surveys. When combined with Nomad 65 Neo vibrators and the VE464's unique Smart LF function, it is the ideal choice for reaching the highest productivity levels while recording the best broadband seismic data.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: 'We are delighted that ARGAS has selected an extensive Sercel product portfolio to equip the mega-crew survey it was recently awarded in Saudi Arabia. As an experienced industrial manufacturer, Sercel is trusted by its customers for its reliability to deliver large volumes of high-performance seismic equipment and for accompanying them on their most challenging surveys with dedicated technical support.'

Sercel Nomad 65 Neo vibrator trucks in operation (image courtesy of Sercel)

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 4,000 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and equipment that supports the discovery and responsible management of the Earth's natural resources. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Group Communication & Investor Relations, CGG Christophe Barnini

(+33) 1 64 47 38 11

christophe.barnini@cgg.com