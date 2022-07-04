Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  CGG
  News
  Summary
    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG

(CGG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-01 am EDT
0.7966 EUR   -3.98%
01:46aCGG Unit To Buy US-based ION Geophysical's Software Arm
MT
01:31aCGG : Sercel Selected as the Successful Bidder for the Acquisition of ION Software Business
GL
01:30aCGG : Sercel Selected as the Successful Bidder for the Acquisition of ION Software Business
AQ
Summary 
Summary

CGG:Sercel Selected as the Successful Bidder for the Acquisition of ION Software Business

07/04/2022 | 01:31am EDT
Paris, France – July 4, 2022

CGG announced today that Sercel, its Sensing & Monitoring division, was selected as the successful bidder for the acquisition of ION Geophysical Corporation’s (“ION”) software business.

Sercel intends to keep all employees associated with this business.

The acquisition is in connection with ION’s recently announced U.S. chapter 11 bankruptcy process.  

The closing of the transaction is subject to approval by the bankruptcy court and other customary conditions, including regulatory approvals. The acquisition is expected to close in the third or fourth quarter of 2022.

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,300 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations
Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com

  		 

 

Attachment


Analyst Recommendations on CGG
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 038 M - -
Net income 2022 -15,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 898 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -31,2x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 590 M 590 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,43x
EV / Sales 2023 1,09x
Nbr of Employees 3 300
Free-Float 100,0%
Technical analysis trends CGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 0,83 $
Average target price 1,29 $
Spread / Average Target 55,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yuri Baidoukov Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Philippe Salle Chairman
Chu Ong Ting Chief Technology Officer
Michael C. Daly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CGG25.17%590
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED19.03%50 390
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY20.91%28 641
HALLIBURTON COMPANY37.43%28 349
TENARIS S.A.30.73%14 784
NOV INC.24.72%6 638