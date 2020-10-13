CGG : Smart Data Solutions Business Wins Data Management Contracts

Financials (USD) Sales 2020 951 M - - Net income 2020 -306 M - - Net Debt 2020 891 M - - P/E ratio 2020 -1,75x Yield 2020 - Capitalization 497 M 497 M - EV / Sales 2020 1,46x EV / Sales 2021 1,32x Nbr of Employees 4 564 Free-Float 95,7% Chart CGG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CGG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Bearish Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 11 Average target price 1,47 $ Last Close Price 0,70 $ Spread / Highest target 237% Spread / Average Target 111% Spread / Lowest Target 40,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director Philippe Salle Chairman Pascal Rouiller Group Chief Operating Officer & SEVP-Equipment Yuri Baidoukov Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer Don Pham Head-Research & Technology Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CGG -79.56% 497 SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED -59.90% 22 529 HALLIBURTON COMPANY -47.98% 11 051 BAKER HUGHES COMPANY -48.77% 8 663 TENARIS S.A. -56.01% 6 167 ENERGY ABSOLUTE -1.14% 5 230