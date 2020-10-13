|
CGG : Smart Data Solutions Business Wins Data Management Contracts
10/13/2020 | 01:35am EDT
PreviousNext
Upgrade your subsurface imaging
State-of-the-art time-lag FWI delivers exceptional
velocity models for outstanding imaging improvements
Improve your subsurface evaluation
ResPack reservoir characterization services help increase
chances of success while assessing new prospects and mature fields
Harness machine learning
Innovative GeoSoftware technology enables better reservoir
understanding and faster, more efficient data analysis
De-risk UK 32nd Round awards
With Cornerstone Evolution, get the most recent and most
advanced multi-client seismic coverage of the Central North Sea
Disclaimer
CGG SA published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 05:34:03 UTC
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
951 M
-
-
|Net income 2020
|
-306 M
-
-
|Net Debt 2020
|
891 M
-
-
|P/E ratio 2020
|-1,75x
|Yield 2020
|-
|
|Capitalization
|
497 M
497 M
-
|EV / Sales 2020
|1,46x
|EV / Sales 2021
|1,32x
|Nbr of Employees
|4 564
|Free-Float
|95,7%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends CGG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|11
|Average target price
|
1,47 $
|Last Close Price
|
0,70 $
|Spread / Highest target
|
237%
|Spread / Average Target
|
111%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
40,5%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|CGG
|-79.56%
|497