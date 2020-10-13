Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  CGG    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG

(CGG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

CGG : Smart Data Solutions Business Wins Data Management Contracts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/13/2020 | 01:35am EDT
Upgrade your subsurface imaging

State-of-the-art time-lag FWI delivers exceptional
velocity models for outstanding imaging improvements

Improve your subsurface evaluation

ResPack reservoir characterization services help increase
chances of success while assessing new prospects and mature fields

Harness machine learning

Innovative GeoSoftware technology enables better reservoir
understanding and faster, more efficient data analysis

De-risk UK 32nd Round awards

With Cornerstone Evolution, get the most recent and most
advanced multi-client seismic coverage of the Central North Sea

PreviousNext

Disclaimer

CGG SA published this content on 13 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 October 2020 05:34:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CGG
01:35aCGG : Smart Data Solutions Business Wins Data Management Contracts
PU
01:31aCGG : Smart Data Solutions Business Wins Data Management Contracts
AQ
01:30aCGG : Smart Data Solutions Business Wins Data Management Contracts
GL
10/12CGG : Announces its Third Quarter 2020 Results
PU
10/12CGG : CGG Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Webc
AQ
10/12CGG : CGG Announces Date for Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Webc
GL
09/30CGG : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
09/29CGG : GeoSoftware Launches Interactive Well Path Planning Technology
PU
09/24CGG : Commences Second Phase of Largest OBN Multi-Client Survey in UK CNS
PU
09/24CGG : Commences Second Phase of Largest OBN Multi-Client Survey in UK CNS
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 951 M - -
Net income 2020 -306 M - -
Net Debt 2020 891 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,75x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 497 M 497 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,46x
EV / Sales 2021 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 4 564
Free-Float 95,7%
Chart CGG
Duration : Period :
CGG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1,47 $
Last Close Price 0,70 $
Spread / Highest target 237%
Spread / Average Target 111%
Spread / Lowest Target 40,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Philippe Salle Chairman
Pascal Rouiller Group Chief Operating Officer & SEVP-Equipment
Yuri Baidoukov Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Don Pham Head-Research & Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CGG-79.56%497
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED-59.90%22 529
HALLIBURTON COMPANY-47.98%11 051
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY-48.77%8 663
TENARIS S.A.-56.01%6 167
ENERGY ABSOLUTE-1.14%5 230
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group