CGG : Transcript T4 2021

Welcome to this presentation of CGG Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results. The call today is hosted from Paris, where Mrs Sophie Zurquiyah, our Chief Executive Officer, and Mr Yuri Baidoukov, our Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of the fourth quarter results, as well as provide comments on our outlook.
So let me remind you that some of the information contains forward-looking statement subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time, and therefore the actual results may differ materially from those that were expected. Following the overview of the fourth quarter and full year and of the 2022 market trends and financial guidance, we will be pleased to take your questions.
And now, I turn the call over to Sophie.
Q4 & FY2021 Review
Sophie Zurquiyah
CEO, CGG SA
Welcome
Thank you, Christophe, and good morning, good afternoon, good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for participating in this Q4 and full year 2021 conference call.
Q4 & FY2021 business overview
Starting with slide five. First, I want to say, I am deeply concerned about the crisis unfolding in Ukraine and the consequences of it on people and their family and that what they will suffer from. CGG has no employee, no business with Ukraine and we have around 70 Russian employees in Russia, which we are doing our best to support.
We have a small processing centre that works locally and a sales office for our equipment business. CGG will comply with the regulations and we are monitoring the evolution of the sanctions against Russia and their implications. So let me start now with some general comments on our market environment.
We operate today in a favourable macro environment as Brent oil price is now well above the 90 mark. We are entering a favourable cycle that was created by sustained underinvestment in exploration and production, combined with a solid rebound in demand. Overall, as expected during the fourth quarter, our markets continue to recover and that was signalled by more client engagement and clearer perspective.
While national oil companies and independents drive our activities, we are starting to see regained interest in imaging and Multi-client data from the international oil companies.
Thursday, 3rd March 2022
Thursday, 3rd March 2022
Our strong Q4 performance and particularly in Multi-client gives us confidence that our clients are planning to increase their activities and are contemplating a longer time frame to bringing new oil and gas on stream to compensate the depletion.
In 2021, we extended our leadership and technology differentiation and increased our market share. For all our clients' activities that are focused on optimising production from their current reservoirs to meet the growing demand for hydrocarbons, CGG's high-end technology is the clear choice and an important element of the value chain.
Q4/FY2021 key segment financial highlights
Moving on to slide six. Our Q4 revenue of $301 million was up 7% year-on-year and up 12% sequentially. Segment EBITDA was $154 million, a high 51% margin that was driven by the business mix and increased revenue on the strengthening market.
Segment free cash flow was $81 million, mainly due to the positive impact of $95 million in proceeds from the sale of our GeoSoftware and physical data storage businesses. For the full year, net cash flow was positive at $19 million, before $40 million refinancing cash costs. We did strengthen our balance sheet in a difficult environment.
CGG ESG 2021 Achievements
Slide seven. We have summarised here some of the key ESG achievements for 2021. There are a lot more details in the URD that will be coming out shortly.
On the environmental dimension, beyond the absolute Scope 1 and 2 numbers, we are looking at the carbon intensity of our operations through two numbers. The Scope 1 and 2 of our GGR operations per petaflop and the Scope 1 and 2 of equipment per $1 million of revenue, both have reduced since we started to track those numbers in 2019.
On the social responsibility dimension, we track our health and safety performance. Our LTI, lost-time injury, is well below the benchmarks for each of our three businesses. And the percentage of women in our most senior position has increased to 24%.
And finally, on the third dimension regarding the corporate governance, we can be very proud for having a very engaged, diverse and independent Board.
GGR key financial indicators
Moving on to slide nine. GGR segment revenue was very strong this quarter at $207 million, up 17% year-on-year, thanks to solid Q4 in Geoscience and good Multi-client sales in Q4. As a result, adjusted segment EBITDA margin improved to 69%.
Looking at the full year, the overall adjusted EBITDA margin of GGR was down year-on-year because of the mix between Geoscience and Multi-client, offset by significant savings from our cost reduction plans launched in 2020. However, adjusted OP margin significantly improved.
Geoscience key business indicators
On slide 10 now. Geoscience external revenue was $93 million in Q4, up 24% year-on-year, sustained by increased demand for sophisticated seismic imaging, as well as the sale from a large multiyear Geovation imaging software and support contract.
Pro forma segment revenue, excluding GeoSoftware and the physical data storage business of Smart Data Solutions, was $88 million up 19% year-on-year.Year-on-year backlog is stable despite stronger market outlook perspective. And this is due to the size of the contracts
Thursday, 3rd March 2022
Thursday, 3rd March 2022
becoming smaller, while the volume is increasing, and therefore providing slightly reduced long-term forward coverage.
We're quite confident that demand for our imaging business is in fact increasing. The total production per head KPI has significantly improved year-on-year, thanks to the full impact of the cost saving plan.
Our high-performance computing capacity is now around 300 petaflops. This large and cost effective HPC capacity is today a key technology enabler for our Geoscience business that requires more compute power to run the advanced algorithms needed to provide ever clearer images of the subsurface. This expertise in HPC, which has been developed for our internal users, and is well in advance of competitive metrics, is now being offered to our clients, both in and outside the oil and gas business that are considering outsourcing the specialised HPC requirements.
Geoscience operational highlights
Slide 11. Strong Q4 revenues were driven by global increase in demand for best resolution imaging of the subsurface, especially in geologically complex basins such as the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea and Brazil, where application of our time-lag full waveform inversion and elastic time-lag full waveform inversion technology provides step improvements in the resolution of layers and boundaries.
Until recently, it was not possible to commercially run an elastic full waveform inversion algorithm because it demanded too much compute power and would have taken too much time as well as cost too much. We are the first company to be able to offer this solution commercially, thanks to our unique and specialised HPC capabilities.
Geoscience market remain solid worldwide, driven by our differentiated technology and our excellent service. As marine nodes take the largest share of the total data acquired, this benefits us as these data density requires the most advanced technology to ensure value from the investment.
I mentioned earlier our large Geovation contract that further enhance Geoscience's performance. We see a favourable trend of clients wanting to procure our imaging software as a complement to their internal solutions, which should continue through 2022.
Beyond the core, Geoscience has been busy in the energy transition space with the release of our North Sea CCUS screening tool and the launch of TailingPulse for mine sites' tailing facilities monitoring and risk management.
With the increasing interest in renewables, we are also involved with several global assessments for geothermal and geothermal lithium. In environmental science, we successfully completed a project to characterise micropollutants and microplastics captured by domestic and industrial filters. On a side note, CGG was invited to participate in a recent episode of the BBC Countryfile based on a microplastic study that we completed on Mount Snowdon in the UK.
Multi-Client key business indicators
Moving on to slide 12. Multi-client revenue was $114 million, up 13% year-on-year. Multi- client cash CapEx of $37 million this quarter was dedicated to the Nebula area B and C marine multi-client project offshore Brazil along with five reprocessing projects. A pre-funding
Thursday, 3rd March 2022
Thursday, 3rd March 2022
revenue of $59 million for our new projects allowed us to end the year with an 89% pre- funding, in line with our expectation.
Multi-client after sales were much stronger this quarter at $55 million, up 77% year-on-year. Our client mix in 2021 included more national oil companies and small independents than we saw historically, and towards the end of the year we started to see IOCs modestly regain interest in data.
The cash-on-cash ratio, which is sales over CapEx, was 1.6 times at the end of 2021, a significant improvement compared to the 1.4 the prior year.
Multi-Client operational highlights
Slide 13 now. In Brazil, we completed our very successful Nebula programme and started a new survey, Antares. Antares is designed to extend and enhance our data library in the South Santos Basin of Brazil and will improve existing imaging over challenging geology by providing a second azimuth with longer offsets.
This area is highly prospective but underexplored and there is substantial interest in the pre- salt blocks that should be offered in the next bid run later this year. US land activity this quarter was supported by clients' growing interest in US onshore gas assets and by M&A. We also made some sales for CCUS applications.
In the Gulf of Mexico, our re-imaging projects continue to draw interest, given the uplift of the data and the drive for near field exploration.
And finally, we are making significant progress with our data platform. Versal was launched to provide clients with a single point of access to seismic data across vendors and our GeoVerse geology and well data library is now accessible as a service.
Equipment key financial indicators
Moving on to equipment on slide 15. Equipment segment revenue was $94 million in Q4, down 12% year-on-year, but still very solid giving us an overall 23% growth in 2021 year-on- year. This growth is mainly coming from marine node sales, which we see remaining very active throughout 2022 and beyond. At this level of activity, the equipment business delivered a 16% adjusted EBITDA margin in Q4.
Equipment operational highlights
Now on slide 16. This quarter we delivered land equipment to Russia and North Africa. Within the sales mix, we see a strong take-up of our land wireless node WiNG. Marine equipment sales were supported by the remaining deliveries of the GPR300 nodes to the UAE. Marine nodes are in high demand as E&P companies focus on their reservoirs and want to have precise baselines to engineer field development and optimise recovery.
Beyond our core businesses, in infrastructure monitoring, we are making progress in piloting our solutions to address the very large North American structural health monitoring market.
I will now give the floor to Yuri for more financial highlights.
