CGG : Transcript T4 2021

Thank you. Good afternoon or good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Good morning as well. Welcome to this presentation of CGG Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results. The call today is hosted from Paris, where Mrs Sophie Zurquiyah, our Chief Executive Officer, and Mr Yuri Baidoukov, our Chief Financial Officer, will provide an overview of the fourth quarter results, as well as provide comments on our outlook.

So let me remind you that some of the information contains forward-looking statement subject to risks and uncertainties that may change at any time, and therefore the actual results may differ materially from those that were expected. Following the overview of the fourth quarter and full year and of the 2022 market trends and financial guidance, we will be pleased to take your questions.

And now, I turn the call over to Sophie.

Q4 & FY2021 Review

Sophie Zurquiyah

CEO, CGG SA

Thank you, Christophe, and good morning, good afternoon, good evening, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for participating in this Q4 and full year 2021 conference call.

Q4 & FY2021 business overview

Starting with slide five. First, I want to say, I am deeply concerned about the crisis unfolding in Ukraine and the consequences of it on people and their family and that what they will suffer from. CGG has no employee, no business with Ukraine and we have around 70 Russian employees in Russia, which we are doing our best to support.

We have a small processing centre that works locally and a sales office for our equipment business. CGG will comply with the regulations and we are monitoring the evolution of the sanctions against Russia and their implications. So let me start now with some general comments on our market environment.

We operate today in a favourable macro environment as Brent oil price is now well above the 90 mark. We are entering a favourable cycle that was created by sustained underinvestment in exploration and production, combined with a solid rebound in demand. Overall, as expected during the fourth quarter, our markets continue to recover and that was signalled by more client engagement and clearer perspective.

While national oil companies and independents drive our activities, we are starting to see regained interest in imaging and Multi-client data from the international oil companies.