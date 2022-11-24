Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CGG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG

(CGG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-11-23 am EST
0.6782 EUR   -1.02%
02:10aFrance's CGG Extends Contract With Shell to Operate Seismic Imaging Center in Brunei
MT
01:31aCGG Wins Multi-Year Extension of Dedicated Imaging Center for Brunei Shell Petroleum
GL
01:30aCGG Wins Multi-Year Extension of Dedicated Imaging Center for Brunei Shell Petroleum
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CGG Wins Multi-Year Extension of Dedicated Imaging Center for Brunei Shell Petroleum

11/24/2022 | 01:31am EST
Paris, FranceNovember 24, 2022

CGG has been awarded a multi-year contract extension by Brunei Shell Petroleum Company Sdn Bhd (BSP) to continue operating a dedicated seismic imaging center at its head office in Seria, Brunei.

Peter Whiting, EVP, Geoscience, CGG, said: “This renewal of our dedicated center contract builds on six years of technical excellence and demonstrates the trust BSP has in our imaging team and high-end technology. We look forward to strengthening our close collaboration with BSP to support its future business success.

In the past six years, CGG has successfully delivered land, marine, transition zone, OBC and high-density OBN seismic imaging results at the BSP center. The in-house team will continue to apply their latest proprietary technologies, such as Time-lag FWI, Q-FWI, least-squares migration and shallow imaging, to address the specific regional challenges posed by the presence of widely distributed shallow gas clouds, channels, gas-charged silts, and complex fault structures around the discovered fields.

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,300 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com

  		 

 

Attachment


Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 899 M - -
Net income 2022 -54,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -8,52x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 501 M 501 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,81x
EV / Sales 2023 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 99,9%
Technical analysis trends CGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,70 $
Average target price 1,06 $
Spread / Average Target 50,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yuri Baidoukov Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Philippe Salle Chairman
Chu Ong Ting Chief Technology Officer
Michael C. Daly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CGG6.57%501
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED71.69%72 913
HALLIBURTON COMPANY63.75%33 198
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY19.83%28 872
TENARIS S.A.79.64%19 788
NOV INC.69.37%8 822