Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. CGG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    CGG   FR0013181864

CGG

(CGG)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:37 2022-12-21 am EST
0.6130 EUR   +5.84%
01:50aCGG, TGS to Jointly Conduct Ocean Bottom Node Survey on Norwegian Continental Shelf
MT
01:31aCGG and TGS Announce Sleipner OBN Multi-Client Survey on the Norwegian Continental Shelf
GL
01:30aCGG and TGS Announce Sleipner OBN Multi-Client Survey on the Norwegian Continental Shelf
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CGG and TGS Announce Sleipner OBN Multi-Client Survey on the Norwegian Continental Shelf

12/22/2022 | 01:31am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Paris, FranceDecember 22, 2022

CGG, a global technology and HPC leader, and TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, have been jointly awarded the acquisition and imaging of a dense ocean bottom node (OBN) multi-client seismic survey in the Sleipner Area of the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

The Sleipner OBN survey, located directly south of the Utsira OBN in the North Sea, will span an additional 1,201 square kilometer area under receivers (AUR) to increase the contiguous multi-client OBN coverage in the region to 3,278 square kilometers AUR. The survey area covers a mature part of the North Sea that includes the Sleipner East, Sleipner West, Gina Krog, Volve and Utgard fields, as well as surrounding infrastructure-led exploration (ILX) areas for potential tiebacks to existing infrastructure. Current production hubs in the area enable quick transport of produced hydrocarbons, including significant volumes of gas, to the European market.

TGS, will be the operator throughout the acquisition phase. The company will apply its experience and technical expertise in managing many complex OBN acquisition programs in the North Sea and other regions to provide valuable insight into enhanced exploration opportunities across this part of the NCS.

CGG, the OBN imaging specialist, will apply its proprietary OBN processing and imaging technology, including time-lag full-waveform inversion, to create a high-quality 3D volume that will enhance resolution and structural definition of the complex geology and reservoirs in the region.

Sophie Zurquiyah, CGG CEO, said: “CGG has an unrivalled track record of successfully conducting OBN seismic imaging projects around the world and in the North Sea in particular. Our geoscientists will apply this regional insight and our very latest OBN technologies and expertise to deliver the highest-quality OBN images to meet industry needs for the continued exploration and development of the NCS.”

Kristian Johansen, Chief Executive Officer at TGS, commented, TGS remains committed to providing the industry with world-class multi-client OBN surveys. We are leading the way in supporting E&P companies as they seek to maximize resources in regions with strong ILX activity, including those with gas-derived exploration opportunities

The acquisition will commence in June 2023, with final processed deliverables due to be completed by the end of Q3, 2024.

The project is supported by industry funding.

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,300 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

Contacts

Group Communications & Investor Relations

Christophe Barnini
Tel: + 33 1 64 47 38 11
E-Mail: christophe.barnini@cgg.com

  		 

 

Attachment


All news about CGG
01:50aCGG, TGS to Jointly Conduct Ocean Bottom Node Survey on Norwegian Continental Shelf
MT
01:31aCGG and TGS Announce Sleipner OBN Multi-Client Survey on the Norwegian Continental Shel..
GL
01:30aCGG and TGS Announce Sleipner OBN Multi-Client Survey on the Norwegian Continental Shel..
AQ
12/21Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E877197
PU
12/20Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E876996
PU
12/19Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E876784
PU
12/19Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E876776
PU
12/16Cgg : Document AMF CP. 2022E876549
PU
12/16CGG Divests US Land Seismic Multi-Client Library to Bon Ton Seismic
MT
12/16CGG Announces the Sale of its US Land Seismic Multi-Client Library
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CGG
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 899 M - -
Net income 2022 -54,2 M - -
Net Debt 2022 1 123 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -7,88x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 463 M 463 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,76x
EV / Sales 2023 1,32x
Nbr of Employees 3 200
Free-Float 99,9%
Chart CGG
Duration : Period :
CGG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 0,65 $
Average target price 1,06 $
Spread / Average Target 63,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director
Yuri Baidoukov Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Philippe Salle Chairman
Chu Ong Ting Chief Technology Officer
Michael C. Daly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CGG-3.68%463
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED78.00%73 395
HALLIBURTON COMPANY68.91%33 979
BAKER HUGHES COMPANY20.20%28 962
TENARIS S.A.72.91%19 979
NOV INC.51.14%7 899