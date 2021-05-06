Log in
CGG : Launches SeaScope as part of expanding environmental monitoring portfolio

05/06/2021 | 01:39am EDT
Back to Newsroom CGG Launches SeaScope as part of expanding environmental monitoring portfolio

Paris, France | May 6, 2021

CGG has launched SeaScope, an innovative pollution monitoring solution, as part of its growing portfolio of products and services for environmental application. Combining expertise in remote sensing science, Earth observation data, machine learning and high-performance computing, SeaScope provides critical sea surface slick intelligence for a range of industries to strengthen situational awareness of the interaction between offshore assets, coastal facilities, local vessel activity and the natural marine environment.  

For energy companies with offshore assets, SeaScope's proactive monitoring enables the establishment of production water baselines and provides early detection of anomalous events and third-party pollution incidents, as well as surveillance of natural seeps. It also supports the creation of a growing evidence base of responsible operations for stakeholders such as operators, regulators, investors and insurers, etc.

Capitalizing on over 25 years of experience in advanced processing and analysis of satellite data at CGG, SeaScope provides unique environmental awareness and insight to mitigate risk. The solution was developed with the support of the European Space Agency together with a group of energy companies and emergency response organizations. This process included a highly successful 12-month prototype demonstration across assets in the North Sea along with select producing regions of the Gulf of Mexico and South-East Asia. SeaScope is highly scalable and can deliver remote monitoring across global asset portfolios.

Peter Whiting, SVP, Geoscience, EAME, CGG, said:'SeaScope is the latest in our expanding portfolio of environmental monitoring solutions that are underpinned by our unique combination of geoscience and data science expertise and technology. With Seascope, CGG will help a range of offshore industries to mitigate risks, respond quickly to events and support their environmental and operational transparency measures, and related ESG commitments.'

Vessel pollution in the Red Sea captured by the ESA Sentinel-1 satellite (contains modified Copernicus Sentinel data [2021]) (image courtesy of CGG).

Disclaimer

CGG SA published this content on 06 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2021 05:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
