CGG : Sercel and Kappa Offshore Solutions jointly launch PIKSEL – A new high-resolution 3D marine seismic solution for renewable energy applications

Nantes, France | Mar 16, 2021

Sercel and Kappa Offshore Solutions are pleased to announce PIKSEL, a compact marine seismic solution specially designed for acquiring the best seismic data for high-resolution 3D imaging of targeted offshore areas. Capitalizing on Sercel's Sentinel® streamer technology, widely recognized for its outstanding robustness and accurate measurement capabilities, and Kappa Offshore Solutions' expertise in equipment integration and hydrodynamic modeling, PIKSEL can acquire high- and ultra-high-precision seismic data using a new and highly efficient process, meeting the requirements of the market for high-resolution site surveys.

PIKSEL draws on the low noise performance of its Sentinel® streamer's hydrophone design as well as an optimized rigging and handling system that minimizes vibration. For enhanced broadband imaging, PIKSEL can also utilize Sercel's Sentinel MS 3-C multi-sensor streamer to ensure the most accurate and noise-free signal possible.

With its optimized hydrodynamic shape, towing speed has never been so high, making survey acquisition faster. PIKSEL can also be towed deeper than any other solution, allowing for data recording in rough seas and thereby reducing downtime.

For improved operational efficiency, the turnkey PIKSEL solution can be containerized to enable quick installation onboard a range of vessel types. PIKSEL is also compatible with QuietSeaTM, Sercel's Passive Acoustic Monitoring system, Nautilus®, Sercel's powerful streamer positioning solution, and SeaProNav Suite, Sercel's complete high-performance navigation platform.

Thibaut Choquer, Kappa Offshore Solutions CEO, said: 'We are extremely proud to partner with Sercel in designing an industrial system for high-resolution and ultra-high-resolution seismic data acquisition at sea. This new system improves the efficiency of geohazard assessment surveys and paves the way for geophysical and geotechnical data integration, which is of particular interest for the development of offshore renewable energies.'

Emmanuelle Dubu, Sercel CEO, said:'As a result of our partnership with Kappa Offshore Solutions, Sercel offers the best-in-class marine seismic acquisition solution with unprecedented performance to meet the rigorous requirements of all types of high-resolution marine seismic applications, including renewable energy infrastructure projects. The new PIKSEL solution makes it significantly easier to conduct continuous surveys even in poor weather conditions, thereby improving offshore productivity.'

PIKSEL, Sercel's high-resolution 3D marine seismic solution (image courtesy of Sercel).