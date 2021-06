Financials (USD) Sales 2021 964 M - - Net income 2021 -143 M - - Net Debt 2021 941 M - - P/E ratio 2021 -5,75x Yield 2021 - Capitalization 824 M 825 M - EV / Sales 2021 1,83x EV / Sales 2022 1,62x Nbr of Employees 3 700 Free-Float 99,9% Chart CGG Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends CGG Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 11 Average target price 1,56 $ Last Close Price 1,16 $ Spread / Highest target 108% Spread / Average Target 34,7% Spread / Lowest Target -7,32% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers and Directors Name Title Sophie Zurquiyah-Rousset Chief Executive Officer & Director Yuri Baidoukov Group Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer Philippe Salle Chairman Don Pham Head-Research & Technology Chu Ong Ting Chief Technology Officer Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) CGG 18.00% 825 SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED 56.62% 47 809 HALLIBURTON COMPANY 27.99% 21 522 BAKER HUGHES COMPANY 19.66% 19 307 TENARIS S.A. 44.44% 13 698 NOV INC. 27.53% 6 844