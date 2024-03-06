CGG: targets 2024 sales close to 2023 levels
Sales from activities amount to $1,125 million, up 21% year-on-year.
EBITDAs from activities amount to $400 million, representing a margin of 36%. Operating income was $138 million, representing a margin of 12%, reflecting the business mix.
The Group posted net income of $16 million and net cash flow of $32 million, including $(66) million in contractual indemnities for vessels.
' In 2024, business sales are expected to be close to those of 2023', says the group.
