  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. CGI Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIB.A   CA12532H1047

CGI INC.

(GIB.A)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-02-03 pm EST
122.05 CAD   +3.00%
07:02aCGI Gets C$97 Million Contract for Central Energy Market Information System in Poland
DJ
06:31aCGI to partner with Poland on its energy sector transformation through delivery of a new Central Energy Market Information System
PR
04:21aCGI reports director election results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CGI Gets C$97 Million Contract for Central Energy Market Information System in Poland

02/06/2023 | 07:02am EST
By Robb M. Stewart


CGI Inc. said Monday it has received a 97 million Canadian dollars ($72.4 million) contract to design, build, implement and support a central energy market information system for Poland's electricity transmission system operator, Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne.

The new centralized energy IT system will store and manage data from all of Poland's energy consumption locations to simplify and enhance data exchange across the country's retail electricity market, CGI said.

The system will unify electricity retail market processes and standards across Poland, reducing the number of standards and systems maintained locally by energy distributors and suppliers, the IT and business consulting services company said.

Last week, the Canadian company reported net income of C$382.4 million on sales of C$3.45 billion in its fiscal first quarter, and said bookings stood at C$4.04 billion.


Write to Robb M. Stewart at robb.stewart@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-23 0701ET

Analyst Recommendations on CGI INC.
Financials
Sales 2023 14 003 M 10 464 M 10 464 M
Net income 2023 1 615 M 1 207 M 1 207 M
Net Debt 2023 1 930 M 1 442 M 1 442 M
P/E ratio 2023 18,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 28 817 M 21 534 M 21 534 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,20x
EV / Sales 2024 2,08x
Nbr of Employees 90 250
Free-Float 88,0%
Chart CGI INC.
Duration : Period :
CGI Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGI INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 122,05 CAD
Average target price 135,21 CAD
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George D. Schindler Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Francois Boulanger Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Jean-Michel Baticle Co-President & Co-Chief Operating Officer
Steve Perron Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Serge Godin Co-Executive Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CGI INC.4.58%21 534