CGI Gets C$97 Million Contract for Central Energy Market Information System in Poland

By Robb M. Stewart

CGI Inc. said Monday it has received a 97 million Canadian dollars ($72.4 million) contract to design, build, implement and support a central energy market information system for Poland's electricity transmission system operator, Polskie Sieci Elektroenergetyczne.

The new centralized energy IT system will store and manage data from all of Poland's energy consumption locations to simplify and enhance data exchange across the country's retail electricity market, CGI said.

The system will unify electricity retail market processes and standards across Poland, reducing the number of standards and systems maintained locally by energy distributors and suppliers, the IT and business consulting services company said.

Last week, the Canadian company reported net income of C$382.4 million on sales of C$3.45 billion in its fiscal first quarter, and said bookings stood at C$4.04 billion.

