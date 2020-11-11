Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  CGI Inc.    GIB.A   CA12532H1047

CGI INC.

(GIB.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CGI : Profit, Revenue Fell in 4Q

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/11/2020 | 07:10am EST

By Dave Sebastian

CGI Inc. said profit and revenue for the latest quarter fell, as the Covid-19 pandemic continued to reduce demand for its services.

The technology-and-business consulting firm Wednesday reported net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter of 251.9 Canadian dollars (US$193.2 million), or C$0.96 a share, compared with C$324.1 million, or C$1.19 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were C$1.22 a share.

Analysts polled by FactSet had expected earnings of C$1.05 a share, or C$1.16 a share on an adjusted basis.

Revenue fell 1.1% to C$2.93 billion. Analysts had been looking for C$2.97 billion.

Bookings were C$3.47 billion, for a book-to-bill of 118.8%.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-11-20 0709ET

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CGI INC.
07:10aCGI : Profit, Revenue Fell in 4Q
DJ
06:31aCGI : reports fourth quarter and Fiscal 2020 results; $1.94 billion in operating..
AQ
06:31aCGI : reports fourth quarter and Fiscal 2020 results; $1.94 billion in operating..
PR
11/10CGI : R E P E A T -- CGI to release fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results on No..
AQ
11/10CGI : R E P E A T -- CGI to release fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results on No..
PR
11/06CGI INC. : annual earnings release
11/04CGI : to release fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results on November 11
AQ
11/04CGI : to release fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results on November 11
PR
11/04CGI : to assist VIA Rail Canada in the implementation of a new reservation syste..
AQ
11/04CGI : to assist VIA Rail Canada in the implementation of a new reservation syste..
PR
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 12 212 M 9 367 M 9 367 M
Net income 2020 1 134 M 870 M 870 M
Net Debt 2020 2 632 M 2 019 M 2 019 M
P/E ratio 2020 21,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 23 153 M 17 801 M 17 759 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,11x
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 77 500
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart CGI INC.
Duration : Period :
CGI Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGI INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 101,10 CAD
Last Close Price 89,64 CAD
Spread / Highest target 28,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George D. Schindler President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Serge Godin Executive Chairman
Francois Boulanger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Anne Marie Poupart Senior VP & Chief Information Officer
André Imbeau Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CGI INC.-21.26%17 801
ACCENTURE PLC14.08%151 239
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES26.13%133 829
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-13.81%105 065
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-2.50%73 357
INFOSYS LIMITED55.45%62 307
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group