CGI : Profit, Revenue Fell in 4Q

CGI Inc. said profit and revenue for the latest quarter fell, as the Covid-19 pandemic continued to reduce demand for its services.

The technology-and-business consulting firm Wednesday reported net profit for the fiscal fourth quarter of 251.9 Canadian dollars (US$193.2 million), or C$0.96 a share, compared with C$324.1 million, or C$1.19 a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, earnings were C$1.22 a share.

Analysts polled by FactSet had expected earnings of C$1.05 a share, or C$1.16 a share on an adjusted basis.

Revenue fell 1.1% to C$2.93 billion. Analysts had been looking for C$2.97 billion.

Bookings were C$3.47 billion, for a book-to-bill of 118.8%.

