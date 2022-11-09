CGI : Q4 & F2022 FS EN

MANAGEMENT'S STATEMENT OF RESPONSIBILITY FOR FINANCIAL REPORTING
The management of CGI Inc. (the Company) is responsible for the preparation and integrity of the consolidated financial statements and the Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A). The consolidated financial statements have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board and necessarily include some amounts that are based on management's best estimates and judgement. Financial and operating data elsewhere in the MD&A are consistent with that contained in the accompanying consolidated financial statements.
To fulfill its responsibility, management has developed, and continues to maintain, systems of internal controls reinforced by the Company's standards of conduct and ethics, as set out in written policies to ensure the reliability of the financial information and to safeguard its assets. The Company's consolidated financial statements and the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting are subject to audit by an Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, whose report follows. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm appointed by our shareholders upon the recommendation of the Audit and Risk Management Committee of the Board of Directors, has performed an independent audit of the consolidated balance sheets as at September 30, 2022 and 2021 and the related consolidated statements of earnings, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the years ended September 30, 2022 and 2021 and the effectiveness of our internal control over financial reporting as at September 30, 2022.
Members of the Audit and Risk Management Committee of the Board of Directors, all of whom are independent of the Company, meet regularly with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and with management to discuss internal controls in the financial reporting process, auditing matters and financial reporting issues and formulate the appropriate recommendations to the Board of Directors. PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP has full and unrestricted access to the Audit and Risk Management Committee. The consolidated financial statements and MD&A have been reviewed and approved by the Board of Directors.
George D. Schindler
Steve Perron
President and Chief Executive Officer
Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
November 8, 2022
CGI Inc. - Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
1
Management's and Auditors' Reports
MANAGEMENT'S REPORT ON INTERNAL CONTROL OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING
The management of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining adequate internal control over financial reporting. The Company's internal control over financial reporting is a process designed, under the supervision of and with the participation of the President and Chief Executive Officer as well as the Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of the Company's consolidated financial statements for external reporting purposes in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB).
The Company's internal control over financial reporting includes policies and procedures that:
Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;
Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of consolidated financial
statements in accordance with IFRS as issued by the IASB, and that receipts and expenditures are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and the directors of the Company; and,
Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use or disposition of the Company's assets that could have a material effect on the Company's consolidated financial statements.
All internal control systems have inherent limitations; therefore, even where internal control over financial reporting is determined to be effective, it can provide only reasonable assurance. Projections of any evaluation of effectiveness to future periods are subject to the risk that the controls may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.
The Company's assessment and conclusion on the effectiveness of disclosure controls and procedures and internal controls over financial reporting excludes the controls, policies and procedures of Umanis, the control of which was acquired on May 31, 2022. Umanis' results since the acquisition date represented 0.9% of revenue for the year ended September 30, 2022 and constituted 3.9% of total assets as at September 30, 2022.
Management, under the supervision of and with the participation of the President and Chief Executive Officer as well as the Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer, conducted an assessment of the effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting based on the criteria established in Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013) issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO). Based on this assessment, management has determined the Company's internal control over financial reporting as at September 30, 2022 was effective.
The effectiveness of the Company's internal control over financial reporting as of September 30, 2022 has been audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, an Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm, as stated in their report which appears herein.
George D. Schindler
Steve Perron
President and Chief Executive Officer
Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer
November 8, 2022
CGI Inc. - Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
2
Management's and Auditors' Reports
REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM
To the Board of Directors and Shareholders of CGI Inc.
Opinions on the Financial Statements and Internal Control over Financial Reporting
We have audited the accompanying consolidated balance sheets of CGI Inc. and its subsidiaries (together, the Company) as of September 30, 2022 and 2021, and the related consolidated statements of earnings, comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows for the years then ended, including the related notes (collectively referred to as the consolidated financial statements). We also have audited the Company's internal control over financial reporting as of September 30, 2022, based on criteria established in Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013) issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission (COSO).
In our opinion, the consolidated financial statements referred to above present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Company as of September 30, 2022 and 2021, and its financial performance and its cash flows for the years then ended in conformity with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. Also in our opinion, the Company maintained, in all material respects, effective internal control over financial reporting as of September 30, 2022, based on criteria established in Internal Control - Integrated Framework (2013) issued by the COSO.
Change in Accounting Principle
As discussed in note 3 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company changed the manner in which it accounts for its funds held for clients and clients' funds obligations within the consolidated statement of cash flows in 2022.
Basis for Opinions
The Company's management is responsible for these consolidated financial statements, for maintaining effective internal control over financial reporting, and for its assessment of the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting, included in the accompanying Management's Report on Internal Control over Financial Reporting. Our responsibility is to express opinions on the Company's consolidated financial statements and on the Company's internal control over financial reporting based on our audits. We are a public accounting firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (United States) (PCAOB) and are required to be independent with respect to the Company in accordance with the U.S. federal securities laws and the applicable rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the PCAOB.
We conducted our audits in accordance with the standards of the PCAOB. Those standards require that we plan and perform the audits to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements are free of material misstatement, whether due to error or fraud, and whether effective internal control over financial reporting was maintained in all material respects.
Our audits of the consolidated financial statements included performing procedures to assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to error or fraud, and performing procedures that respond to those risks. Such procedures included examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements. Our audits also included evaluating the accounting principles used and significant estimates made by management, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements. Our audit of internal control over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal control over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. Our audits also included performing such other procedures as we considered necessary in the circumstances. We believe that our audits provide a reasonable basis for our opinions.
As described in the Management's Report on Internal Control over Financial Reporting, management has excluded Umanis SA (Umanis) from its assessment of internal control over financial reporting as of September 30, 2022, because it was acquired by the Company in a purchase business combination during the year ended September 30, 2022. We have also excluded Umanis from our audit of internal control over financial reporting. Umanis is a wholly owned subsidiary whose total assets and total revenues excluded from management's assessment and our audit of internal control over financial reporting represent approximately 3.9% and 0.9%, respectively, of the related consolidated financial statement amounts as of and for the year ended September 30, 2022.
CGI Inc. - Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
3
Management's and Auditors' Reports
REPORT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM (continued)
Definition and Limitations of Internal Control over Financial Reporting
A company's internal control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A company's internal control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the company's assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.
Because of its inherent limitations, internal control over financial reporting may not prevent or detect misstatements. Also, projections of any evaluation of effectiveness to future periods are subject to the risk that controls may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.
Critical Audit Matters
The critical audit matter communicated below is a matter arising from the current period audit of the consolidated financial statements that was communicated or required to be communicated to the Audit and Risk Management Committee of the Board of Directors and that (i) relates to accounts or disclosures that are material to the consolidated financial statements; and
involved our especially challenging, subjective, or complex judgments. The communication of critical audit matters does not alter in any way our opinion on the consolidated financial statements, taken as a whole, and we are not, by communicating the critical audit matter below, providing a separate opinion on the critical audit matter or on the accounts or disclosures to which it relates.
Revenue Recognition - Estimates of total expected labour costs for business and strategic information technology (IT) consulting and systems integration services under fixed-fee arrangements
As described in notes 3 and 28 to the consolidated financial statements, the Company recognizes revenue for business and strategic IT consulting and systems integration services under fixed-fee arrangements using the percentage-of-completion method over time. For the year ended September 30, 2022, revenue from business and strategic IT consulting and systems integration services under fixed-fee arrangements makes up a portion of the Company's total revenues of $12,867,201,000. The selection of the measure of progress towards completion requires management's judgment and is based on the nature of the services to be provided. As disclosed by management, the Company relies on estimates of total expected labour costs, which are compared to labour costs incurred to date, to arrive at an estimate of the progress to completion which determines the percentage of revenue earned to date. Management regularly reviews underlying estimates of total expected labour costs. Management has disclosed that there are many factors that can affect the estimates of total expected labour costs, including, but not limited to, changes in scope of the contracts, delays in reaching milestones, or new complexities in the project's delivery.
The principal considerations for our determination that performing procedures relating to Revenue Recognition - Estimates of total expected labour costs for business and strategic IT consulting and systems integration services under fixed-fee arrangements is a critical audit matter are (i) there was significant judgment by management when developing the estimates of total expected labour costs; and (ii) there was significant auditor judgment and effort in performing procedures to evaluate the estimates of total expected labour costs, including the assessment of management's judgment about the Company's ability to properly assess the factors that can affect the estimates of total expected labour costs.
CGI Inc. - Consolidated Financial Statements for the years ended September 30, 2022 and 2021
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.