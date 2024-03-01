FAIRFAX, Va., March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI's (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) U.S. operations has demonstrated its commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace by achieving a perfect score for the third year in a row in the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's (HRC) 2023 Corporate Equality Index. The HRC Foundation's Corporate Equality Index is the nation's foremost benchmarking tool measuring corporate policies, practices and benefits related to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) workplace inclusion.

"Life at CGI is rooted in ownership, teamwork, respect and belonging," said Tim Hurlebaus, President of CGI's U.S. Commercial and State Government operations. "We are proud of this important recognition and its acknowledgment of the steps we continue to take toward sustaining an inclusive, empowering workplace for the LGBTQ+ community."

In its continued commitment to fostering a workplace where all employees can thrive, CGI builds bridges between policy and workplace realities to make lasting organizational improvements. CGI works closely with LGBTQ+ partners and its employee resource groups to incorporate and advance best practices in diversity and inclusion work, including learning and development training for employees. Among CGI's initiatives, Pride@CGI is an employee resource group that provides a space for community support, in addition to a convening of celebration and action for the empowerment of the LGBTQ+ community.

"CGI continues to invest in diversity, equity, and inclusion by fostering a workplace culture that embraces diversity and champions equality. We are creating spaces built on acceptance, respect, and belonging, where everyone feels their ideas and contributions are valued," said Rashida Ricks, CGI's Vice-President of Strategic Engagement and Business Operations for CGI's U.S. Federal operations. "We remain committed to recognizing the contributions of the LGBTQ+ community, amplifying their voices and standing against discrimination."

"Building respect and supporting employees takes organizational and personal commitments," said Ryan Parker, Vice-President for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion+ for CGI's U.S. Commercial and State Government operations. "At CGI, the diverse, lived experiences of our professionals power everything we do. We will continue to build strong connections with each other through our employee resource groups, such as Pride@CGI, and share the best of CGI with our clients and the communities we serve toward the advancement of equity for all."

Launched in 2002, the HRC Foundation's Corporate Equality Index has become a roadmap for equality in the workplace. The HRC Foundation ensures criteria for the index is rigorous, fair and transparent by identifying emerging best practices for improving the experiences of LGBTQ+ employees.

CGI's environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitment is rooted through our core Values, through projects delivered in collaboration with clients, and through operating practices, supply chain management, and community services projects. For more information, download the CGI ESG 2023 Report.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is C$14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com .

Stock Market Symbols

GIB (NYSE)

GIB.A (TSX)

www.cgi.com/newsroom

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-us-earns-perfect-score-for-the-third-year-in-a-row-in-human-rights-campaign-foundations-corporate-equality-index-302076528.html

SOURCE CGI Technologies and Solutions, Inc.