Go-live brings digitization to core business processes for the nation's 2nd largest city

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, today announced the City of Los Angeles' successful upgrade of CGI Advantage®, a cloud-based solution that integrates and streamlines the management of financial, procurement, and reporting operations in a modern, unified platform. CGI Advantage is a built-for-government solution backed by years of industry expertise and supplemented by value-added business process services that specifically address the needs of public sector organizations.

"With CGI Advantage, the City of Los Angeles has been transforming core business processes such as commodity invoice processing, year-end accruals, online reporting and other vital functions that support responsible stewardship of our finances," said Ted Ross, Chief Information Officer, City of Los Angeles. "The city also gains the flexibility to introduce new features to the user experience and implement new business rules without costly upgrades which saves taxpayer dollars."

Building on a decades-long collaboration with the U.S.' second-largest city, CGI delivered on time and on budget, its most advanced version of CGI Advantage which features a streamlined and intuitive user interface that increases processing speed and ensures a smooth and efficient workflow while maintaining policy compliance. With the extensibility and configuration capabilities, CGI Advantage met all of the city's requirements out of the box, eliminating 130 customizations. The city also leverages CGI Advantage's integration platform – reducing reliance on manual processing and allows for real-time integration with AWS and Salesforce technologies used by the city.

CGI's modernization of Los Angeles' enterprise resource planning (ERP) system also focused on change management, delivery excellence, and the journey of the individual user. This includes those served by the online vendor self-service platform, where the city's 7,300 vendors can update account information, view contract and payment status, submit and track invoices and respond to bidding opportunities. Additionally, the eProcurement system digitizes purchasing across contracts, inventory, and catalogs – creating an online experience similar to consumer shopping sites. The migration of the city's data storage was also part of the modernization, allowing the decommissioning of an expensive and aging content management solution.

To support the city user's personal journey of change to the new platform, CGI and the city collaborated to develop a comprehensive suite of eLearning videos, delivered in-person training, and executed sustained communication and outreach activities.

"Our ongoing partnership with the City of Los Angeles focuses on people as well as technology," said Joanna Robinson, Senior Vice-President of CGI's U.S. West operations. "CGI is not only an IT provider to the city but also as a change management advisor during their transition to a solution that provides a platform for growth as their requirements grow and evolve over time."

About CGI Advantage

CGI Advantage is a unified ERP platform featuring a powerful combination of modern technology and built-for-government solutions. Hosted in the Cloud, this secure, intuitive SaaS platform organically meets state and local government requirements and streamlines financial management, human resources, performance budgeting, procurement, and business intelligence operations. A proven solution, CGI Advantage is based on more than 46 years of public sector expertise and is supported by an active client community that values innovation and access to CGI's global network of experts. Learn more at cgi.com/advantage.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is $14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-modernizes-financial-management-and-procurement-operations-for-city-of-los-angeles-302195871.html

SOURCE CGI Technologies and Solutions, Inc.