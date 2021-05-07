Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. CGI Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIB.A   CA12532H1047

CGI INC.

(GIB.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CGI : selected to provide data center and hybrid IT services in response to Finnish public sector tender

05/07/2021 | 07:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Stock Market Symbols

GIB (NYSE)
GIB.A (TSX)
cgi.com/newsroom

HELSINKI, Finland, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) has been selected by Hansel Ltd., which operates the central procurement unit of the Finnish Government, to serve as the largest IT operating services provider to the Finnish public sector. CGI will be responsible for the data center and hybrid IT services used by numerous ministries, government agencies, cities and other public administration organizations.

"Hybrid IT services form the foundation of the day-to-day functions of public services that support our society that is becoming more digital every day. As such, these services and capabilities are critical for all of Finland," says Leena-Mari Lähteenmaa, President of CGI's operations in Finland.

The procurement decision was made as a result of a competitive, negotiated bidding process, and CGI's offer was selected as the best overall. The total value of the eight-year framework agreement is approximately 384 million euros (CA $576M). The majority of the services are provided to Valtori, which is responsible for government information and communication technology (ICT) services that meet high availability and security requirements. In total, the agreement covers Valtori and the dozens of organizations it serves, as well as more than 20 other public administration organizations.

"Over the years, we have been responsible for numerous mission-critical services in Finland and globally. We have significant experience in delivering these services to the public sector securely, efficiently and in a user-centric manner," adds Leena-Mari. "This new agreement is a strong expression of confidence in our expertise, and expands our footprint in the public sector. We look forward to applying our know-how to create a positive experience for both civil servants and residents in Finland."

CGI's broad range of data center and hybrid IT services are supported by its Management Foundation, a proven governance framework that provides quality service delivery excellence, as well as the use of the latest technologies, such as intelligent automation and advanced analytics.

About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 77,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2020 reported revenue is C$12.16 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-selected-to-provide-data-center-and-hybrid-it-services-in-response-to-finnish-public-sector-tender-301286561.html

SOURCE CGI Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about CGI INC.
07:31aCGI  : selected to provide data center and hybrid IT services in response to Fin..
PR
05/06CGI  : wins Red Hat North America Partner Award
PR
05/06CGI  : Using blockchain to combat counterfeiting in manufacturing
PU
04/29CGI  : RBC Capital Adjusts CGI Group PT to C$120 From C$115 Following High Quart..
MT
04/29CGI  : Making sustainability a differentiator in global trade finance (part 1)
PU
04/28CGI  : reports $341.2-million Q2 profit, up from $314.8 million a year ago
AQ
04/28CGI Reports Q2 Adjusted Earnings Beat of $1.35 Per Share, Also to Acquire Sen..
MT
04/28CGI  : Fiscal Q2 Adjusted Earnings Grow, Revenue Declines
MT
04/28CGI  : to acquire Sense Corp, expanding footprint in Texas and St. Louis and end..
PR
04/28CGI  : reports strong second quarter Fiscal 2021 results
AQ
More news