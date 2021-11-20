Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. CGI Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIB.A   CA12532H1047

CGI INC.

(GIB.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CGI : to hold its 2021 Investor and Market Analyst Day on November 22

11/20/2021 | 07:34pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) will host an Investor and Market Analyst Day on Monday, November 22, 2021. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. (ET) and includes presentations from CGI's Co-Chair of the Board Julie Godin, President & CEO George Schindler, and members of the executive leadership team. There will be two question and answer periods for attendees, with the event concluding at 1:00 p.m. (ET).

This year's agenda will cover a wide range of information on CGI, including:

  • Industry coverage and expertise
  • Talent strategy
  • Case studies on how CGI helps accelerate clients' digitization
  • Acquisition, capital allocation and investment strategies

The live webcast will be available through cgi.com/investors.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 80,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is $12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

For more information:

Maher Yaghi
Vice-President, Investor Relations
maher.yaghi@cgi.com
+1 514-415-3651

Disclaimer

CGI Inc. published this content on 22 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 November 2021 00:33:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about CGI INC.
11/20CGI : to hold its 2021 Investor and Market Analyst Day on November 22
PU
11/19CGI Group Secures up to $19 Million Contract For US General Services Administration
MT
11/19CGI selected to develop the Common Catalog Platform for the U.S. General Services Admin..
PR
11/19CGI Inc. Selects to Develop the Common Catalog Platform for the U.S. General Services A..
CI
11/17CGI Says Selected for US Government's ASTRO Master Contract for Space Platforms
MT
11/17CGI BRIEF : Says Selected For GSA's ASTRO Space and Development, Systems Integration Pools
MT
11/17CGI selected for GSA's ASTRO space and development / systems integration pools
PR
11/17General Services Administration Selects CGI for its ASTRO Indefinite-Delivery/Indefinit..
CI
11/17Isotropic Systems Joins UK Government and European Space Agency Consortium Led by CGI t..
CI
11/16CGI to hold its 2021 Investor and Market Analyst Day on November 22
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CGI INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 12 619 M 9 974 M 9 974 M
Net income 2022 1 442 M 1 139 M 1 139 M
Net Debt 2022 1 657 M 1 310 M 1 310 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26 582 M 21 039 M 21 010 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
EV / Sales 2023 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 78 000
Free-Float 88,6%
Chart CGI INC.
Duration : Period :
CGI Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGI INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 109,08 CAD
Average target price 126,21 CAD
Spread / Average Target 15,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George D. Schindler Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Michel Baticle Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Francois Boulanger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Serge Godin Co-Executive Chairman
Julie Godin Co-Chairman & EVP-Strategic Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CGI INC.8.01%21 039
ACCENTURE PLC41.57%233 574
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.21.41%173 062
SNOWFLAKE INC.41.44%117 998
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-7.81%104 074
INFOSYS LIMITED41.69%101 712