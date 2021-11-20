CGI : to hold its 2021 Investor and Market Analyst Day on November 22

CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) will host an Investor and Market Analyst Day on Monday, November 22, 2021. The event begins at 8:30 a.m. (ET) and includes presentations from CGI's Co-Chair of the Board Julie Godin, President & CEO George Schindler, and members of the executive leadership team. There will be two question and answer periods for attendees, with the event concluding at 1:00 p.m. (ET).
This year's agenda will cover a wide range of information on CGI, including:
-
Industry coverage and expertise
-
Talent strategy
-
Case studies on how CGI helps accelerate clients' digitization
-
Acquisition, capital allocation and investment strategies
The live webcast will be available through cgi.com/investors.
About CGI
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 80,000 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2021 reported revenue is $12.13 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.
For more information:
Maher Yaghi
Vice-President, Investor Relations
maher.yaghi@cgi.com
+1 514-415-3651
