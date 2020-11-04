Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  CGI Inc.    GIB.A   CA12532H1047

CGI INC.

(GIB.A)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CGI : to release fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results on November 11

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 08:31am EST

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) will release results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020, ended September 30, 2020, on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 before the markets open. Management will host a conference call to discuss results and answer questions at 9:00 a.m. (EST).

Who:                     

George D. Schindler, President and Chief Executive Officer


François Boulanger, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer



What:                    

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results



When:                   

Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. (EST)



Conference Call:    

1-877-879-0631 Conference ID: 5631496



Webcast:              

A live webcast of the quarterly results conference call may be accessed through the IR section of our website where a replay will also be archived. Listeners should allow ample time to access the webcast and supporting slides.

Podcast:                

A replay will be available for download later in the day.



RSS Feed:             

Subscribe via our newsroom to receive the latest news releases and podcasts.

About CGI 
Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 77,500 consultants and other professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. With Fiscal 2019 reported revenue of C$12.1 billion, CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgi-to-release-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-2020-results-on-november-11-301166311.html

SOURCE CGI Inc.

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CGI INC.
08:31aCGI : to release fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results on November 11
AQ
08:31aCGI : to release fourth quarter and fiscal 2020 results on November 11
PR
08:01aCGI : to assist VIA Rail Canada in the implementation of a new reservation syste..
AQ
08:01aCGI : to assist VIA Rail Canada in the implementation of a new reservation syste..
PR
10/19CGI : managed IT services contract with Scottish Borders Council extended to 204..
AQ
10/19CGI : managed IT services contract with Scottish Borders Council extended to 204..
PR
10/07CGI : awarded IDIQ contract to continue mission support services for U.S. Depart..
AQ
10/07CGI : awarded IDIQ contract to continue mission support services for U.S. Depart..
PR
10/06CGI : Fennia Mutual Insurance Company selects CGI for IT managed services to dri..
AQ
10/06CGI : Fennia Mutual Insurance Company selects CGI for IT managed services to dri..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group