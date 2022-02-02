Toronto Stocks Flat; CGI Shares Rise After 1Q Profit Beat, Share Buyback Plans

By Adriano Marchese

Stocks in Canada were little changed in midday trading Wednesday as sector performances were a mixed bag in the session. The technology services sector posted the biggest declines while utilities, retail trade and communications led the gainers. CGI Inc. shares rose after it said first-quarter profit increased, beating expectations, and that its board approved share-buyback program for up to 10% of its public float.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down almost 0.1% at 21301.03 while the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was flat at 1294.62.

CGI shares rose 2.5% to C$112.11 after it said earnings per share were C$1.49, up from C$1.32 a year earlier. It also said it would buy back up to 18.7 million class A shares for cancellation as part of a renewal of its normal course issuer bid. At Tuesday's closing price of C$109.34 the buyback would be worth about C$2.05 billion.

Other market movers:

Dye & Durham Ltd. shares fell 7.4% to C$33.80 after the company reported a larger net loss than analysts expected in its second quarter and revenue growth also missed forecasts.

