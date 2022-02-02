Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. CGI Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GIB.A   CA12532H1047

CGI INC.

(GIB.A)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange - 02/02 12:18:11 pm
112.67 CAD   +3.05%
12:20pToronto Stocks Flat; CGI Shares Rise After 1Q Profit Beat, Share Buyback Plans
DJ
09:46aCGI Up 2% On FY22 Q1 Result
MT
08:55aCGI tops expectations with higher first quarter profit, expanding workforce
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Toronto Stocks Flat; CGI Shares Rise After 1Q Profit Beat, Share Buyback Plans

02/02/2022 | 12:20pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Adriano Marchese


Stocks in Canada were little changed in midday trading Wednesday as sector performances were a mixed bag in the session. The technology services sector posted the biggest declines while utilities, retail trade and communications led the gainers. CGI Inc. shares rose after it said first-quarter profit increased, beating expectations, and that its board approved share-buyback program for up to 10% of its public float.

At midday, Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was down almost 0.1% at 21301.03 while the blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 was flat at 1294.62.

CGI shares rose 2.5% to C$112.11 after it said earnings per share were C$1.49, up from C$1.32 a year earlier. It also said it would buy back up to 18.7 million class A shares for cancellation as part of a renewal of its normal course issuer bid. At Tuesday's closing price of C$109.34 the buyback would be worth about C$2.05 billion.


Other market movers:

Dye & Durham Ltd. shares fell 7.4% to C$33.80 after the company reported a larger net loss than analysts expected in its second quarter and revenue growth also missed forecasts.


Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-02-22 1220ET

All news about CGI INC.
12:20pToronto Stocks Flat; CGI Shares Rise After 1Q Profit Beat, Share Buyback Plans
DJ
09:46aCGI Up 2% On FY22 Q1 Result
MT
08:55aCGI tops expectations with higher first quarter profit, expanding workforce
AQ
07:22aCGI Posts Q1 Adj EPS of $1.50, Beating $1.43 Forecast, But Revenue of $3.09 Billion Mis..
MT
07:22aCGI Reports Higher Fiscal Q1 Adjusted Profit, Revenue
MT
07:19aCGI : BASIS OF PRESENTATION - Form 6-K
PU
07:09aCGI to Buy Back Up to 10% of Shares
DJ
07:07aCGI 1Q Profit Rise Beats Views; Revenue Misses
DJ
06:35aCGI BRIEF : "CGI is off to a strong start in fiscal 2022 with accelerating revenue growth,..
MT
06:35aCGI BRIEF : "With a net increase of 6,000 employees year-over-year, our plan remains to de..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on CGI INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 12 600 M 9 930 M 12 600 M
Net income 2022 1 435 M 1 131 M 1 435 M
Net Debt 2022 1 714 M 1 351 M 1 714 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 26 470 M 20 860 M 26 470 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
EV / Sales 2023 2,16x
Nbr of Employees 80 000
Free-Float -
Chart CGI INC.
Duration : Period :
CGI Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGI INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 109,34 CAD
Average target price 125,38 CAD
Spread / Average Target 14,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
George D. Schindler Co-President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Michel Baticle Co-President & Chief Operating Officer
Francois Boulanger Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Serge Godin Co-Executive Chairman
Julie Godin Co-Chairman & EVP-Strategic Planning
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
CGI INC.-2.97%20 860
ACCENTURE PLC-14.75%223 362
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.1.67%187 981
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION1.40%121 543
INFOSYS LIMITED-6.13%99 306
SNOWFLAKE INC.-16.23%86 916