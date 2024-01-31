By Adriano Marchese

Toronto-listed stocks were lower. Canada's GDP was reported 0.2% higher in November to 2.212 trillion Canadian dollars ($1.651 trillion), according to Statistics Canada, ahead of analyst expectations of a rise of 0.1%.

Canada's S&P/TSX Composite Index was 0.31% lower on Wednesday at 21156.45. The blue-chip S&P/TSX 60 fell by 0.34% to 1275.92.

CGI shares were 1.9% higher at C$152.08 after the IT company reported first-quarter earnings and revenue that topped expectations, and said it plans to renew its share repurchase program.

Other market movers:

Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were 1.6% higher to C$108.06 after reporting better-than-expected revenue in the latest quarter.

