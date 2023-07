CGI Inc. is a Canada-based information technology (IT) and business consulting services company. The Company's segments include Western and Southern Europe (primarily France, Spain and Portugal); United States (U.S.) Commercial and State Government; Canada; U.S. Federal; Scandinavia and Central Europe; United Kingdom (U.K.) and Australia; Finland, Poland and Baltics; Northwest and Central-East Europe; and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (mainly India and Philippines) (Asia Pacific). It delivers a range of services, including business consulting, strategic IT and systems integration, managed IT and business process services, and intellectual property. It delivers end-to-end services that cover the full spectrum of technology delivery, from digital strategy and architecture to solution design, development, integration, implementation, and operations. Its subsidiaries include CGI Deutschland B.V. & Co KG, CGI Federal Inc., CGI France SAS, and CGI IT UK Limited.