CGN New Energy : Announcement Trading Update Power Generation For March 2021
04/09/2021 | 12:06am EDT
CGN NEW ENERGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.
中 國 廣 核 新 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司
(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
(Stock code: 1811)
Announcement
Trading Update
Power Generation For March 2021
This announcement is made by CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.
The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company announces that, according to the preliminary statistics of the Company, the power generation of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") on a consolidated basis amounted to 1,679.2GWh for the month of March 2021, representing an increase of 17.2% compared with the corresponding period of 2020. In particular, power generation of PRC wind projects increased by 44.0%, power generation of PRC solar projects increased by 12.0%, power generation of PRC coal-fired, cogen and gas-fired projects increased by 41.3%, power generation of PRC hydro projects decreased by 34.6% and power generation of Korea gas-fired projects increased by 5.1%. For the three months ended 31 March 2021, the accumulated power generation of the Group amounted to 4,530.4 GWh, representing an increase of 32.5% compared with the corresponding period of 2020. In particular, power generation of PRC wind projects increased by 92.0%, power generation of PRC solar projects increased by 32.4%, power generation of PRC coal- fired, cogen and gas-fired projects increased by 63.6%, power generation of PRC hydro projects decreased by 32.7% and power generation of Korea gas-fired projects increased by 6.1%.
Details of the power generation of the Group for March 2021 (with corresponding period of 2020) are set out as follows:
Accumulated
power Accumulated Year-on-year
generation
power
percentage
Power
Power
Year-on-year
for the
generation
change of
generation
generation
percentage
two months
for the
accumulated
for
for
change
ended
corresponding
annual
March
March
for
28 March
period of
power
2021
2020
March
2021
2020
generation
(GWh)
(GWh)
(%)
(GWh)
(GWh)
(%)
PRC wind projects
665.5
462.0
44.0
1,882.9
980.5
92.0
PRC solar projects
128.9
115.1
12.0
360.5
272.2
32.4
PRC coal-fired,
cogen and gas-fired projects
46.2
32.7
41.31
135.8
83.0
63.6
PRC hydro projects
43.1
65.9
(34.6)2
103.3
153.5
(32.7)
Korea gas-fired projects
795.5
756.9
5.1
2,047.9
1,930.8
6.1
Total
1,679.2
1,432.6
17.2
4,530.4
3,420.0
32.5
1:
2:
As one of the projects in Hubei suspended operation in the first half of last year due to the epidemic and was unable to generate electricity, the power generation of the projects in March 2021 increased as compared with the corresponding period of last year.
As one of the projects in Guangxi experienced a decrease in water inflows by nearly 40% in March as compared with the corresponding period of last year, the power generation of the projects in March 2021 decreased as compared with the corresponding period of last year.
Note: Certain figures included in this announcement have been subject to rounding adjustments, or have been rounded to one decimal place. Any discrepancies between the total shown and the sum of the amounts listed are due to rounding.
The above trading update for March 2021 is based on preliminary internal management information and such information is unaudited and is for the purpose of investors' reference only.
Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.
