CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.    1811

CGN NEW ENERGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

(1811)
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CGN New Energy : Announcement Trading Update Power Generation For March 2021

04/09/2021 | 12:06am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CGN NEW ENERGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

中 國 廣 核 新 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1811)

Announcement

Trading Update

Power Generation For March 2021

This announcement is made by CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd. (the "Company") on a voluntary basis.

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company announces that, according to the preliminary statistics of the Company, the power generation of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") on a consolidated basis amounted to 1,679.2GWh for the month of March 2021, representing an increase of 17.2% compared with the corresponding period of 2020. In particular, power generation of PRC wind projects increased by 44.0%, power generation of PRC solar projects increased by 12.0%, power generation of PRC coal-fired, cogen and gas-fired projects increased by 41.3%, power generation of PRC hydro projects decreased by 34.6% and power generation of Korea gas-fired projects increased by 5.1%. For the three months ended 31 March 2021, the accumulated power generation of the Group amounted to 4,530.4 GWh, representing an increase of 32.5% compared with the corresponding period of 2020. In particular, power generation of PRC wind projects increased by 92.0%, power generation of PRC solar projects increased by 32.4%, power generation of PRC coal- fired, cogen and gas-fired projects increased by 63.6%, power generation of PRC hydro projects decreased by 32.7% and power generation of Korea gas-fired projects increased by 6.1%.

- 1 -

Details of the power generation of the Group for March 2021 (with corresponding period of 2020) are set out as follows:

Accumulated

power Accumulated Year-on-year

generation

power

percentage

Power

Power

Year-on-year

for the

generation

change of

generation

generation

percentage

two months

for the

accumulated

for

for

change

ended

corresponding

annual

March

March

for

28 March

period of

power

2021

2020

March

2021

2020

generation

(GWh)

(GWh)

(%)

(GWh)

(GWh)

(%)

PRC wind projects

665.5

462.0

44.0

1,882.9

980.5

92.0

PRC solar projects

128.9

115.1

12.0

360.5

272.2

32.4

PRC coal-fired,

cogen and gas-fired projects

46.2

32.7

41.31

135.8

83.0

63.6

PRC hydro projects

43.1

65.9

(34.6)2

103.3

153.5

(32.7)

Korea gas-fired projects

795.5

756.9

5.1

2,047.9

1,930.8

6.1

Total

1,679.2

1,432.6

17.2

4,530.4

3,420.0

32.5

1:

2:

As one of the projects in Hubei suspended operation in the first half of last year due to the epidemic and was unable to generate electricity, the power generation of the projects in March 2021 increased as compared with the corresponding period of last year.

As one of the projects in Guangxi experienced a decrease in water inflows by nearly 40% in March as compared with the corresponding period of last year, the power generation of the projects in March 2021 decreased as compared with the corresponding period of last year.

Note: Certain figures included in this announcement have been subject to rounding adjustments, or have been rounded to one decimal place. Any discrepancies between the total shown and the sum of the amounts listed are due to rounding.

The above trading update for March 2021 is based on preliminary internal management information and such information is unaudited and is for the purpose of investors' reference only.

- 2 -

Shareholders of the Company and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

CGN New Energy Holdings Co., Ltd.

Li Yilun

President and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 9 April, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises seven Directors, namely:

Chairman and non-executive Director

:

Mr. Chen Sui

Executive Directors

:

Mr. Li Yilun (President) and

Mr. Zhang Zhiwu

Non-executive Director

:

Mr. Xia Linquan

Independent non-executive Directors

:

Mr. Wang Minhao,

Mr. Yang Xiaosheng and

Mr. Leung Chi Ching Frederick

- 3 -

Disclaimer

CGN New Energy Holdings Co. Ltd. published this content on 09 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2021 04:05:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
