CGN New Energy : Announcement Trading Update Power Generation For March 2021

CGN NEW ENERGY HOLDINGS CO., LTD.

中 國 廣 核 新 能 源 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Stock code: 1811)

Announcement

Trading Update

Power Generation For March 2021

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company announces that, according to the preliminary statistics of the Company, the power generation of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") on a consolidated basis amounted to 1,679.2GWh for the month of March 2021, representing an increase of 17.2% compared with the corresponding period of 2020. In particular, power generation of PRC wind projects increased by 44.0%, power generation of PRC solar projects increased by 12.0%, power generation of PRC coal-fired, cogen and gas-fired projects increased by 41.3%, power generation of PRC hydro projects decreased by 34.6% and power generation of Korea gas-fired projects increased by 5.1%. For the three months ended 31 March 2021, the accumulated power generation of the Group amounted to 4,530.4 GWh, representing an increase of 32.5% compared with the corresponding period of 2020. In particular, power generation of PRC wind projects increased by 92.0%, power generation of PRC solar projects increased by 32.4%, power generation of PRC coal- fired, cogen and gas-fired projects increased by 63.6%, power generation of PRC hydro projects decreased by 32.7% and power generation of Korea gas-fired projects increased by 6.1%.