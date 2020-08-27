Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  CGN Power Co., Ltd.    1816   CNE100001T80

CGN POWER CO., LTD.

(1816)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CGN Power : ANNOUNCEMENT - ISSUE OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF MID-TERM NOTES FOR THE YEAR 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 06:03am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

CGN Power Co., Ltd.*

中國廣核電力股份有限公司

(A joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1816)

ANNOUNCEMENT

ISSUE OF THE FIRST TRANCHE OF MID-TERM NOTES

FOR THE YEAR 2020

This announcement is made by CGN Power Co., Ltd.* (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and Inside Information Provisions under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated July 30, 2020 in relation to the mid- term notes in two batches and each with an amount of RMB5.0 billion having been successfully registered by the Company in the People's Republic of China (the "PRC") with the National Association of Financial Market Institutional Investors.

The Company issued its first tranche of mid-term notes for the year 2020 (the "First Tranche Mid-TermNotes") on August 25, 2020.

The total issuing amount of the First Tranche Mid-Term Notes is RMB2.5 billion, with a maturity period of 3 years. The par value is RMB100 and the issue interest rate is 3.62%. The interest will start to accrue on August 26, 2020 and the maturity date is August 26, 2023. Bank of China Limited acted as the bookrunner and arranged the underwriting syndicate for the First Tranche Mid-Term Notes. The First Tranche Mid-Term Notes were issued in the PRC interbank debenture market through book building and centralized placing.

The proceeds from the First Tranche Mid-Term Notes will be used to repay the borrowings of the subsidiaries of the Company.

The relevant documents concerning the issue of the First Tranche Mid-Term Notes will be published on the websites of Shanghai Clearing House (http://www.shclearing.com) and China Money (http://www.chinamoney.com.cn).

The issue of the First Tranche Mid-Term Notes does not constitute any transaction under Chapter 14 and Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

1

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or invitation, or solicitation or inducement of an offer, to subscribe for or purchase any of the mid-term notes or other securities of the Company, nor is this announcement calculated to invite offers for any securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

CGN Power Co., Ltd.*

Yin Engang

Chief Financial Officer, Joint Company Secretary and Board Secretary

The PRC, August 27, 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Company comprises Mr. Gao Ligang and Mr. Jiang Dajin as executive Directors; Mr. Yang Changli, Mr. Shi Bing, Mr. Wang Wei and Mr. Gu Jiang as non-executive Directors; Mr. Li Fuyou, Mr. Yang Jiayi and Mr. Xia Ceming as independent non-executive Directors.

  • For identification purpose only

2

Disclaimer

CGN Power Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 10:02:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about CGN POWER CO., LTD.
06:03aCGN POWER : Announcement - issue of the first tranche of mid-term notes for the ..
PU
08/26CGN POWER : Overseas regulatory announcement - announcement to the creditors in ..
PU
08/26CGN POWER : Posted Higher Net Profit in First Half
DJ
08/24CGN POWER CO., LTD. : half-yearly earnings release
08/05CGN POWER : Change of joint company secretaries
PU
08/05CGN POWER : Appointment of Chairman of the Supervisory Committee
PU
08/05CGN POWER : Appointment of chairman
PU
08/05CGN POWER : Poll results of the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting held on..
PU
07/29CGN POWER : Indicative notice of the 2020 first extraordinary general meeting
PU
03/16CGN POWER CO., LTD. : annual earnings release
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 63 713 M 9 261 M 9 261 M
Net income 2020 9 582 M 1 393 M 1 393 M
Net Debt 2020 182 B 26 474 M 26 474 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,00x
Yield 2020 5,19%
Capitalization 134 B 19 514 M 19 532 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,97x
EV / Sales 2021 4,86x
Nbr of Employees 18 383
Free-Float 29,6%
Chart CGN POWER CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
CGN Power Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CGN POWER CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 2,16 HKD
Last Close Price 1,69 HKD
Spread / Highest target 79,9%
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Li Gang Gao President & Executive Director
Sui Chen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Chang Li Yang Chairman
En Gang Yin Chief Financial Officer & Joint Secretary
Bing Shi Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CGN POWER CO., LTD.-18.75%19 514
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.37.52%14 887
NTPC LTD-13.65%13 702
HUANENG POWER INTERNATIONAL, INC.-11.42%11 140
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-5.69%10 404
CHINA NATIONAL NUCLEAR POWER CO., LTD.-8.60%10 330
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group